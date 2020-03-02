ST. GEORGE — Michael Gray came to Blue Ridge School two years ago with two goals in mind — to become a better student and a better athlete.
The junior point guard has accomplished both goals.
In the classroom, he’s developed into an honor roll student and has become a fixture in the school’s student body. On the basketball court, Gray has emerged as a team captain and helped lead the Barons to back-to-back VISAA Division II state championships.
“My decision to attend Blue Ridge was based on their winning culture,” Gray said. “Everyone had nothing but great things to say about the school and all it has to offer. Blue Ridge assists with the preparation for college and building a positive, but realistic outlook on the future. Their support helped me grow as a person and understand how important it is to make the right decisions.”
That culture was on display this weekend at Virginia State University as Gray scored a team-high 19 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists as Blue Ridge defeated Norfolk Collegiate 78-68 to repeat as state champions.
The victory gave Blue Ridge its seventh state title, tying Carlisle School for the most state championships won by a private school in the VISAA. Individually, Gray averaged 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists in two games in the state Final Four to secure Daily Progress Athlete of the Week honors.
“My performance in the state title game was pretty good,” Gray said. “My defense, passing ability and ball-handling skills made us successful as a team. We were all locked in and made sure we did everything we needed to do to bring home the trophy in the absence of our teammate [Andy Nwaoko] that was injured. This game ranks really high because of what was at stake.”
Success on the hardwood is nothing new for Gray, who grew up embedded in basketball culture. He played other sports growing up, including football and soccer, but none delivered the passion he had for basketball.
“Honestly, everyone in my family played and loved the sport,” Gray said. “It was so familiar to me and I also began to love it. Basketball was always the sport I enjoyed the most.”
In his first season at Blue Ridge, Gray made a name for himself as a dynamic scorer. He averaged 13 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a steal a game and was a first team all-state performer for the Barons.
This year, he moved into a leadership role. Coach Cade Lemcke named him one of the three team captains on a young team. The new role only enhanced Gray’s ability on the court. He averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals a game as Blue Ridge finished the year with 30 wins for the second time in the program’s history.
“My skillset is focused on my ball handling and passing,” Gray said. “My main focus this year was becoming a better facilitator.”
A true student of the game, Gray enjoys watching some of the NBA’s best and adding what he sees to his game when he can. He admires Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard for his playmaking ability on the court. The junior guard loves the passion and drive of Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook and his ability to devote maximum effort on every play.
Gray said he gets just as much enjoyment from setting up a teammate for an easy basket as he does from knocking down a clutch shot or breaking a man down off the dribble.
“The triple threat is enjoyable for me,” he said. “My first thought is to dish to the open man. If that’s not available, driving to the basket also opens up the defense and allows me to either score, dump it of to my big man or kick it out to a shooter.”
Off the court, he loves to play video games with friends and go to the movies. Gray enjoys watching all the Washington-area sports teams and tries to keep tabs on them. In the classroom, his favorite subject is science.
Aside from basketball, Gray considers himself a bit of a musical maestro on the saxophone. He started playing the instrument six years ago and it suits his laid back, mellow style.
“The smoothness of the sax attracted me to the instrument,” he said. “I haven’t played the sax since last year, but it’s the only instrument I have played. My favorite song to play is ‘A Christmas Carol.’”
Gray has tons of fond memories from this season’s state championship run. The only down point of the season happened during Christmas break when he missed three games with the flu.
“I wish I could’ve been there for those games,” Gray said.
The junior made up for the lost time in January with a standout performance against Landstown High School during the VirginiaPreps.com Classic at the Arthur Ashe Center in Richmond. He tallied 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 24 minutes of action as the Barons rolled to a 72-53 win over the 2019 VHSL Class 6 state champions.
“That game stands out for me the most,” Gray said. “I felt really good on the court that day.”
His prowess on the hardwood has also raised some eyebrows of several big-time college programs throughout the country. Gray said he’s already received interest from Virginia, North Carolina State, Temple, Florida State and Kansas.
“Recruiting is going well,” he said. “I would definitely like to play at the next level. That’s a dream of mine.”
Although uncertain of his future profession plans, Gray would love to major in astronomy.
Gray said his decision to come to Blue Ridge has definitely been worth it.
“The last two seasons have been extremely special because of the great group of guys I have had the pleasure of playing with,” he said. “Blue Ridge promotes a family-like atmosphere. We do everything together and rely on each other, both on and off the court. My best memories have to be the charity work, going to sporting events together and of course, the state championships.”
As for winning the Athlete of the Week award, Gray believes it’s a team honor.
“This is truly an honor and could not have been possible without the support of the coaching staff and my teammates,” Gray said. “We are sharing this together.”
