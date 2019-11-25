Ella Dalton established herself as one of the top scorers in Covenant girls basketball history last season when she became just the sixth female player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau in her career.
Dalton joined Erin McNerney, Elen Smethurst, Ashley Johnson, Margot Leibl, Sarah Meakem and Emily Maupin to reach that milestone.
The senior guard will continue her assent up the scoring list this winter. Dalton led the Eagles to a 47-21 win over Tandem Friends in the season opener for both teams. Dalton scored a game-high 21 points on her home floor to earn Daily Progress Athlete of the Week honors.
“Reaching 1,000 points was very exciting, mainly because of the people I was surrounded by, especially my team, who were so supportive of me,” Dalton said. “However, that’s just another number. The best accomplishment last season came from the close games or comebacks, where everyone gave their all for each other and for God.”
Faith, sports and community are integral parts of Dalton’s educational experience at Covenant and one she thoroughly embraces.
“My favorite part about playing at Covenant would have to be the community that our team is a part of here at Covenant,” Dalton said. “Everyone on the team, including our coaches, all share the same goal. Playing basketball to honor God and give the glory to him. Because that is our ultimate goal, we do everything we can to the best of our abilities to honor him. The support we get from the parents, students, other teams and our athletic department make playing at Covenant that much more of an amazing experience.”
Athletics have always played an important role in Dalton’s life. As a child, she was active in a number of sports and activities. From Irish dancing and ballet to gymnastics and softball, Dalton said they all laid the foundation for the person she’s become.
“Growing up, I played a lot of different sports,” she said. “I think between the ages of 5 and 12 is a good time to try out any interest you may have and explore what sports you like best.”
Basketball emerged as her true passion. She started playing on the hardwood at the age of 6 and quickly moved on to play for VABA and later on the AAU circuit.
“Basketball was what I loved to do most and it played a large role in my development as a player and a person,” Dalton said. “I began to play AAU at the age of 9 and had some of the most amazing experiences.”
Dalton first played for Covenant as an eighth grader and has been a member of the team ever since. She’s averaged 14 points a game in each of the past two seasons for the Eagles as the team’s top scoring option. She also averaged 12 rebounds, nearly six steals and four assists as a junior as Covenant compiled a 13-win season and reached the state tournament.
Despite the impressive numbers, Dalton always is looking for ways to improve her game.
“One of the things I have been trying to work on this season is consistency,” she said. “Being able to be more consistent with my shooting and as a team having consistent effort throughout the game. One thing our younger players have been really good about is giving consistent effort throughout the game so as a team, that’s something we are trying to work toward.”
A student of the game, Dalton enjoys watching basketball and tries to add pieces of what she sees to her own game.
“Everyone works differently and has different approaches in the way they play the game,” she said. “Watching people play basketball has definitely been a huge part of the game for me. There’s always someone who can do something better, whether its defense, shooting, passing or finishing. Watching those people pay help improve a player and their knowledge of the game.”
That philosophy has carried over to this season. The Eagles’ offense has introduced a new set that spreads the floor and opens up options for Dalton and teammates Bella Harris and Claire Marie Colley to get open looks.
“When I have the ball, my goal is to find the best shot option for our team and to help make it happen,” Dalton said. “Whether it’s a pass down low, a drive to the basket or a kick out to Claire, it’s whatever the best play at the moment.”
Dalton admits it’s still a work in progress.
“Often times, I’ll make the wrong decision, wait too long or not long enough, but mistakes are what helps build a player and a team,” she said. “That is something our coaches drill into us daily. Mistakes form learning opportunities.”
That teaching moment is not only reserved for the court. Dalton is active in a number of activities, including being a member of the House Leadership team, where she serves as the House of Fortitudos community services coordinator. She’s also involved in Young Life program as well as the Young Americans Foundation Club.
“There are a lot of things to be a part of in the Covenant community,” Dalton said. “The academic scene at Covenant is truly amazing, the teachers here care, not only about helping you reach your goals as a student, but also about how you’re doing in your everyday life. They embody the love of Christ as well and work to make the learning environment here a fun one.”
Academically, her favorite subject this year is AP Government. Away from the court, Dalton enjoys spending time with family and friends and admits she can make a “pretty good smoothie or Mac-N-Cheese.” She also served as a coach of a seventh and eighth grade girls VABA team along with one of her classmates.
Next fall, she plans to attend Liberty University.
“I don’t know what I want to major in or pursue as a career,” she said. “I am confident that Liberty is the right school for me.”
Dalton and the Covenant girls basketball team have high expectations for this season.
“One thing our team has noticed the past few seasons is that the offense will come and shots will begin to fall, but defensive effort is something you can always control,” she said. “Our best games are the ones where our effort on defense is high and we are going after every loose ball. We are working to keep that third quarter mentality throughout every game this season.”
