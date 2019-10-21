George Sanker refused to let his two oldest sons play tackle football until they were in middle school.
Jonas Sanker spent last Friday night making up for lost time during Covenant’s 60-36 victory at St. Anne’s-Belfield.
The junior quarterback had four rushing touchdowns, threw for two more and returned an interception for a score as the Eagles won a showdown of unbeatens in the Virginia Independent Schools 8-man Football League.
The victory improved Covenant’s record to 6-0 on the season and extended their winning streak to 18 straight games since the program made the jump to 8-man football last fall.
The junior rushed 17 times for 202 yards and five touchdowns. He was just as efficient in the passing game with 11 completions on 14 attempts for 223 yards and two more scores to secure Daily Progress Athlete of the Week honors.
“I made the matchup personal and made it bigger than just a game,” Sanker said. “I knew to win the game, my team needed me to be the best player on the field. Everyone has their game where there team needs them to just be completely on their game and that game was just where my team needed me. This definitely ranks as probably the best game I’ve personally ever played in all my varsity career.”
The production is even more impressive considering this is his first season at quarterback. Last fall, Sanker spent most of his time at receiver and defensive back and excelled in both areas. Covenant Coach Seth Wilson started grooming him for the position late last fall, getting him reps at the position in practice to see how he could handle it.
“His transition has been incredibly smooth,” Wilson said. “Heading into the spring of 2019, we spent more time meeting after school to work on footwork, drops, throwing mechanics and film study. As the season has rolled around, we spent every day competing. He has embraced the grind and works tirelessly to improve. He spends time each Saturday and Sunday studying the best out there and we talk about those quarterbacks.”
Last Friday night, Wilson said the fans got a chance to see what the Covenant football community has known about for a while. The Covenant coach has known Sanker since he was in the sixth grade and said that the junior quarterback as a certain “je ne sais quoi” about him.
“Jonas has a gift that’s hard to describe, but people have always gravitated toward him, even back when he was in the sixth grade, my first year teaching at Covenant,” Wilson said. “The other students looked to him. When he is on your team, no matter the contest, you just know you’re going to win. He is, without a doubt, one of the most competitive people I’ve been around. He lives for the more intense moments. He thrives in them. He pursues great conquests.”
One of those moments came early in the second quarter on Friday, with Covenant leading 20-6. With STAB inside the red zone, Gabe Decker took a sweep to the right side and there was daylight to the end zone and a potential sore.
That’s when Sanker brought the crowd to its feet with the hit of the night. The junior read the play quickly and met Decker in the hole at full speed. Sanker hit the STAB running back with his right shoulder and the sheer force de-cleated Decker and stopped him at the five-yard line. The Saints would score on the next play, but Sanker said the big hit was all instinctual.
“On the hit, all it was is just flowing to the ball and not hesitating to hit,” he said.” I think big hits can really change momentum of a game so I just want to do whatever I can to help my team.”
In the third quarter, Sanker’s big-play ability struck again as he picked off STAB QB Nolan Bruton and returned it 60 yards for a score to put the game out of reach.
“I was playing my zero coverage and then making a play on the ball,” he said. “The reason I was able to return it was because my whole team found someone to block, especially Jack Meaney, who ran all the way down the fields as a lead blocker to the end zone.”
Sanker’s journey to gridiron success started when he was eight years old playing in a YMCA flag-football league with his older brother, Nic. They two siblings played two years, but didn’t play again until he turned 12 because of his father’s decision to keep him out of tackle football until he was older.
“I’ve played basketball since I was young and always enjoyed it as well,” Sanker said. “I’ve always liked football, because on the field, I feel like I can really be myself and that I don’t have to hold back in any way. I can play with emotion and I can play free. I’ve been engaged with football for so long, it comes naturally.”
The transition to quarterback this spring is something that Sanker has enjoyed. In his first game in charge of the offense, he was responsible for seven touchdowns in the Eagles’ victory over Kenston Forest in Blackstone.
“Switching to quarterback this season has definitely been fun,” Sanker said. “It’s forced me to become a better leader and make plays when my team is relying on me.”
Still, with just seven games under his belt, Sanker realizes there’s still room for improvement. He likes to pattern his game after Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Baltimore Ravens signal caller Lamar Jackson and University of Virginia standout Bryce Perkins.
“I want to develop better footwork while standing in the pocket, get a quicker and more smooth release while throwing the ball and also getting better at going through reads in the pocket and actually reading the defenses,” Sanker said.
Wilson said Sanker is a natural at the position.
“Jonas’ command of the offense is incredible, “ he said. “He can make so many different throws on the football field and our wide receivers love running all sorts of routes. It’s a perfect match. Nearly every play we run is a [run-pass option] read. We read pre-snap and post-snap and train that consistently. Jonas has so many tools in his tool belt, it only makes sense to place the ball in his hands on every play.”
Off the field, Sanker gets his competitive fix by battling friends in a game of NBA 2K. He also enjoys traveling, including trips to the beach and visits to Germany to see his mother’s family.
In the classroom, his favorite subject is physics. Sanker also is a trained pianist.
“I’m pretty good at the piano,” he said. “My mom made me take piano when I was younger and I took lessons about twice a week.”
Sanker’s accomplishments on the gridiron have caught the eye of college recruiters. The Covenant product has visited several college campuses, including Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Temple.
Wilson marvels at Sanker’s athletic ability and his mentality to make players better on the field and his acumen as a leader.
“What sets him apart from everyone else, is what is in his heart,” Wilson said. “He is a warrior. In the Bible, when it describes the encounter with David and Goliath, it is communicated that David ran, sprinted, to face Goliath. Many others say they would if they were put in those shoes. I firmly believe Jonas would spring to that matchup without a moment’s hesitation.”
Covenant closes out the regular season Saturday with a game against Greenbrier Christian. Sanker said his teammates are focused on finishing the season strong and making another long playoff run.
“So far, this season has gone pretty well,” he said. “We have done a good job of developing younger players and getting lots of depth. Looking forward, we definitely want to stay undefeated and defend our state title.”
If that’s the case, you can expect Sanker to play a big role in the team’s success. He wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I definitely like pressure, just because when I lose, I like for it to be my fault,” he said. “I like it when I can control the situation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.