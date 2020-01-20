Athletics have always been a big part of Olivia Wagner’s life.
Both of her parents were college athletes and are members of the Ferrum College Hall of Fame. Her oldest brother, Will, currently plays baseball at Liberty University and another brother, Jeremy, signed to play at Austin Peay last November.
The sophomore guard is carrying on her family tradition with the Miller School girls basketball team.
Wagner averaged 17 points a game last week as the Mavericks posted victories over Central Virginia Disciples, St. Catherine’s and Eastern Mennonite to earn Daily Progress Athlete of the Week honors.
“This season has been good overall,” Wagner said. “Still trying to be a better leader and communicator. I’ve been working on finishing well with contact and locking down on defense.”
Wagner’s journey to basketball started at the age of 8 in the local recreation league. Her mother, Sarah, who scored more than, 1,200 points during her college career at Ferrum, served as her first coach, along with family friend Lauren Morris. She also spent her time in the spring playing softball.
Prior to basketball, Wagner's main focus was dancing, including ballet, which has proven beneficial on the court.
“I did ballet, contemporary, point, tap, jazz and hip-hop. I took it for eight years,” Wagner said. “ I loved it because it kept me in shape. The footwork from dance helped me tremendously with basketball, picking up moves came to me a lot easier than others.”
In eighth grade, she elected to dedicate her time and energy to playing basketball.
“Coming into my eighth grade year at Miller, I had to make a choice of which sport to stick with,” Wagner said. “It was easy for me. I had always loved basketball and I felt that I was a lot better at basketball than I was in the other two sports. Dance and softball were just for fun.”
The decision has paid dividends for Wagner.
She has already won two state championships and scored more than 1,000 career points midway through her fourth season after reclassifying her freshman year.
This season, she is averaging 19 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.7 steals a game this season for the Mavericks, who are the No. 1 team in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state poll.
Wagner also is one of the top 3-point shooters on the team, shooting 40% from behind the arc.
“My 3-point shot is definitely a strength,” Wagner said. “But once players catch on to that, my handle and IQ play a huge role of getting by my defender. Becoming a leader is definitely what has changed this year for me. Being able to talk to the players and get back on track.”
That excellence was on display last month during the She Got Game Classic. The Mavericks posted a 2-2 record in the event, but held their own against some tough competition from Maryland and North Carolina.
“A tournament that really stood out to me was probably the She Got Game Classic because my skills really showed,” Wagner said. “It wasn’t just a good shooting tournament for me or a good defensive tournament. I combined all my skills and showed them throughout the tournament. I had some 3’s, assists, steals and rebounds. This doesn’t just help me, but it creates also for my teammates to get open and have opportunities as well.”
Wagner is anything but one-dimensional. She has worked hard on her ball-handling skills and takes pride in setting up teammates for easy buckets.
“When I have the ball in my hands, if someone is going to leave me open, of course I’m going to shoot it,” Wagner said. “If not, I’m going to drive and try to get as far into the paint as I can until they stop me, in which I would kick the ball out.”
The sophomore said she patterns her game after Minnesota Lynx standout Lexie Brown.
“She can shoot the ball, drive well off the ball and her defense was amazing. I use her as my role model to motivate me,” Wagner said.
As one of the more experienced players on this year’s team, the sophomore said her main focus this season was taking a larger leadership role.
“Personally, probably be a better role model on the court,” Wagner said. “To be a better leader, they always have to be a step ahead of everybody else, controlling themselves, making the right calls and plays.”
Wagner credits her parents for helping instill that competitive drive. Both played college sports at Ferrum College. Sarah, Olivia’s mother, finished her career ranked in the Top 5 in school history in scoring and assists. Billy, her father, was a first-round pick by the Houston Astros in the 1993 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft and spent 16 years as a relief pitcher in the big leagues. He’s now the baseball coach at Miller and has guided the Mavericks to three straight state titles.
“My parents are always trying to help me better myself, giving me advice that, even though I may not want to hear it, it helps me,” Wagner said. “My parents both know the kind of work that it takes to play a sport in college. For my dad, all the way to the MLB. I look up to them because they have been there and done that, so I know that their advice can only help me grow as a player and a person.
Away from the court, Wagner enjoys spending time with her friends and family, especially younger brother, Kason. The argument for best basketball player in the family is still ongoing.
“I haven’t played my dad 1-on-1 in forever and never really played much against my mom because I could never stop laughing,” she said. “I mainly played 1-on-1’s against my oldest brother, Will. He is a really good basketball player and I think I’ve only ever won against him maybe five or six times, but we never care about the wins or losses.”
In the classroom, Wagner says math and english are her two favorite subjects and she’s a big fan of Duke basketball.
In her down time, she likes to relax by watching Netflix, including a new show recommended by her older brother and his girlfriend called “All-American”
“It’s about a high school football player having to make the sacrifice of leaving his home to go to a better school that would give him more opportunities and succeed toward his goals to play in the NFL,” she said. “I love that it involved sports and it shows the characters passion toward the game he loves.”
Wagner hopes to follow in her family’s footsteps and become a college athlete. She said she’s received interest from some Division I schools and is pleased with the recruiting process so far. The Miller School product would like to pursue a career in sports medicine or kinesiology and would also like to minor in coaching.
At the midway point in the season, the Mavericks are positioned to make another long postseason run. After falling in the state championship game last season, Wagner admits her team has some unfinished business.
“My goal as a team this year is to win the conference and state championship,” she said. “Especially to prove to everyone that we can bounce back from last year’s loss.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.