Some people’s passion for athletics develops over time.
For Monticello’s Will Trent, his love of track and field is in his DNA.
A third-generation performer, the junior’s prowess was evident last week during a standout performance at the Jefferson District Indoor track and field championships at Fork Union Military Academy.
Trent won individual gold in two events and was a key cog in a championship winning relay to take home Daily Progress Athlete of the Week honors.
“On my shoes, there’s a quote written, ‘Nothing to lose…everything to gain’ by Biggie Smalls,” Trent said. “While in the blocks before ever race, I say it in my head. When coming into each race, I need to run like there is no tomorrow. I never want to finish a race and be able to say I could have done more.”
Trent lived up to that standard in the Jefferson District meet, establishing a new district indoor record in the 300 meters with a time of 35.86. He also captured gold in the 55 meters (6.69) and ran the leadoff leg on the 4x200-meter relay team that edged Louisa County for the crown in 1:36.73.
Trent said that this indoor track season has been experimental for him as he prepares for the spring outdoor track season.
“After talking with my coaches, we decided to take me out of my comfort zone and try several new events,” he said. “This led to trying the 55 meters, 4x800-meter relay and the 500 meters. Pushing myself into doing these new events opened up another world of track. By expanding my range of events, more schools have become interested and I believe I have become a better athlete.”
He used the Jefferson District meet as a warm-up for his upcoming regional and state indoor track meets.
“The meet became more of a business trip, as my family called it,” Trent said. “My goal was to come with intensity, focus on my form and support my teammates. I set a goal for myself to win all three. After reaching that goal, I then focused on cheering my teammates on as they worked to qualify for regionals.”
Success on the oval is nothing new for Trent and his family. Trent’s grandfather, Curtis Elder was a legendary track coach at Charlottesville High School and the school’s track complex bears his name.
“He was an outstanding role model and was one of the main reasons I became so passionate about the sport,” Trent said.
His mother, Erica Elder Trent, was a hurdler and sprinter at Albemarle High School. Will Trent Sr. threw the shot put and discus and ran the 4x100-meter relay at Heritage (Lynchburg).
“I was introduced to track at a very young age due to my entire family being heavily involved with high school athletics,” Trent said. “My entire life, I also played basketball and football, however, track has become my No. 1 sport. I live for the pressure. I love the intensity that comes with each and every race.”
The junior had dedicated himself to the sport over the last year, putting more time in the weight room and training to help him reach his ultimate goal of running track in college.
“I feel as though my work ethic and determination are two of my key strengths,” he said. “When going into any race, my goal is to work harder and to want it more than anybody else on the track. This year, I have improved immensely in the weight room. I now take lifting more seriously and this has shown greatly by having stronger finishes and not hitting the wall.”
He credits four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson for helping pave the way for him on the track.
“The passion and energy he brought to the game is what I aspire to reflect onto others,” Trent said. “The dedication and heart he put into each and every race was displayed across his face at all times. When running, there’s always a large grin stretched across my face. I truly love this sport and I put my heart into it, just as he did.”
Off the track, Trent stays active as much as possible with family and friends and likes being outdoors.
“I’m not a fan of video games,” he said. “I would much rather go on an adventure or go on a trip.”
One of Trent’s passions is fishing. The junior also enjoys walking the trails at Monticello with his mother.
He works part time at Croby’s Urban Vittles and has done a little bit of everything, from being a bus boy to serving, waiting tables and running food. His favorite collegiate track program is the Oregon Ducks and his favorite NFL team is the Dallas Cowboys.
Another of Trent’s passions is art and 3-D printing. Four years ago, he entered a science fair with 3-D printed fidgets designed for children with autism.
“My aunt is a special education teacher and she got me into designing fidgets for her autistic students,” he said. “There were no sharp edged and they made no sound. She challenged me to make fidgets with safety in mind for her students with autism.”
“I have always enjoyed drawing and designing,” Trent continued. “It relaxes me and allows me to express myself.”
Last spring, Trent made a name for himself across the commonwealth when he set a new VHSL Class 3 state record in the 400 at Liberty University.
The Monticello product dove across the start finish line to edge Heritage’s Kofi Johnson by one-hundredth of a second to set a new meet record (49.35).
“Winning the state title last year was an amazing feeling,” Trent said. “Even though I won, I felt as though I left a lot on the track due to being sick. After winning, my biggest concern was my time. I ran almost two seconds slower.”
Last fall, Trent played football for Monticello and was an impact performer at wide receiver and defensive back in his first year on varsity. He admitted his exposure to Friday Night Lights has helped him on the track, too.
“I was forced to step up and play a big role on the varsity football team,” he said. “ I started both ways and would play throughout the entire game. This put hundreds of eyes on me every Friday night as I performed at full speed for 48 minutes. The increased pressure I faced during football has helped me thrive this indoor season, especially when going to bigger meets with lot of competition.”
It also opened some doors in terms of athletic opportunities at the next level. Trent said he’s received interest from Navy, Army, Colorado State, Christopher Newport, Goucher and Mary Baldwin for track. The junior also is getting football looks from James Madison, Elon and Richmond.
“Education comes first in my family,” Trent said. “I would like to attend a university that offers a strong forensic science and criminal justice majors”
With the indoor state track meet two weeks away, Trent and his teammates are eager to finish the season on a high note and serve as a catalyst for the spring outdoor season.
“Every meet I go to, I know people are coming for me and that I can never fold under pressure,” he said. “I do my best to block out the noise and focus on myself. I have now learned that pressure motivates me and I use it to my advantage. As a ninth and 10th grader, I allowed competitors to psych me out of my game and greatly impact my races. I have worked hard to overcome this and focus on one race at a time. Now I thrive under pressure.”
