ORANGE — Some people strive for greatness.
Orange County High School basketball player Sihle Mthethwa was born with it.
The junior guard’s name, pronounced “C-Clay M-et-ta-wa” is Zulu and translates to “Gift from God” in the African language.
Mthethwa has been that and more this season for Orange while leading the Hornets to a 3-0 start. The junior has averaged 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists per game, including the program’s first triple-double in nearly a decade to earn Daily Progress Athlete of the Week honors.
“Ever since I can remember, I’ve had a ball in my hand,” Mthethwa said. “My brother and I were always the youngest in my neighborhood and the older kids would always come knock on my door to play football or basketball with them. We had a basketball rim at the end of my street and we played from morning to dusk.”
Athletics have always been a big part of Mthethwa’s life. At the age of 5, he played soccer, football and basketball.
“I love football and basketball, but I play basketball year-round because of the competitive spirit of basketball,” Mthethwa said. “When you score on someone in basketball, they came right back at you and you have to be ready to defend. I enjoy scoring, then having to transition to defense to lock down [the opposition’s] best player.”
The junior guard has been nothing short of sensational for the Hornets in their first three games. He opened the season in strong fashion with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists during a 102-77 victory over Stuart’s Draft in the first round of William Monroe’s Tip-off Classic.
The next night, Mthethwa registered 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in limited minutes as Orange County rolled to a 76-47 win over Stonewall Jackson (Quicksburg) in the tournament championship game.
He capped the week with another outstanding performance, posting a season-high 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals in a 77-54 road win over Madison County.
Mthethwa admits that basketball brings out his competitive juices and passion.
“I become different on the court, “ he said. “It is hard to explain, I just switch gears. On the court, I’m locked in to my ability to score. This past year, I really improved my mid-range game, coming off screens, taking what the defense gives me instead of forcing a drive [and a bad shot].”
The junior guard said he patterns his game after former Los Angeles Laker great Kobe Bryant.
“Kobe was fearless and was not afraid of the moment,” Mthethwa said. “He worked hard for all of his achievements. Kobe has a killer instinct and was a two-way player. He would score on you and then lock you up [defensively].”
The similarities don’t stop there for Mthethwa, who tries to emulate the Black Mamba in his role as Orange County’s team captain.
“Leadership is a quality that coaches have always told me about because I work hard and I want all my teammates to have success,” Mthethwa said. “My court vision, ball-handling and my ability to lockdown opposing players is demonstrated every game as well.”
Mthethwa said Orange County’s success so far this season starts on defense.
“We take pride in this,” he said. “We want to stop teams form scoring. To keep this going, we work hard every day in practice and hold each other accountable and push each other to be better every day. We want everyone to be successful on the team.”
That commitment to excellence started after last season, when Mthethwa began putting in extra hours in the gym to refine his game. Mthethwa credits Orange County coach Adam Utz and AAU and St. Anne’s-Belfield assistant Marcus Dixon for helping him refine his skills.
“They believe in my abilities and my potential and I will not let them down,” he said. “I am grateful to both of them. This is why I have been successful. They have helped me so I can work on improving my game. One thing my coaches will tell you about me is that I am never satisfied with my game. I always want to get better and improve.”
That mindset carries over to other parts of his life. The Orange County High junior has a 4.2 grade-point average and thrives on gaining knowledge.
“I enjoy learning,” he said. “I like to learn about African-American Studies. It teaches history from a different perspective and the class gets you to think every day. My favorite subject is anything with business. I love art and the study of making money.”
Mthethwa used that passion for motivation in starting his own business. Last summer, he learned how to cut hair and made some money as a barber.
Music also is a large part of his life, especially hip-hop music. Mthethwa’s favorite artist is Lil Baby.
“His music always makes me dance,” he said. “During warmups, do not be surprised if you see me ‘Hit the Woah’ or ‘The Mop.’”
He’s also a big sports fan. The Baltimore Ravens are his favorite football team and he has the utmost respect for quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Lakers are his favorite basketball team, thanks to the legacy started by Kobe Bryant.
Mthethwa admits he has a great sense of humor too. Known to his friends as Clay, the junior said he gets a kick out of the different pronunciations of his name.
“The other day, one of the journalists called me Matrada,” he said. “My teammates and I laughed about it all day. They still call me Matrada to this day.”
Mthethwa is looking to make a name for himself on the recruiting trail this season too as he pursues his dream of playing Division I basketball.
“This is why this season is so important to me,” he said. “I really want to show college coaches what I can do. I want to major in business and be an entrepreneur after basketball.”
Mthethwa likes the way things have started for the Orange County basketball team and has lofty goals.
“My personal goals are to score 1,000 points by my senior year and by the end of this season to average a triple-double or double-double,” he said. “Our team goal is to win districts, then regionals and then states.”
