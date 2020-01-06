Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY UP TO 4 INCHES ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN VIRGINIA, AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 8 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW RATES COULD BRIEFLY EXCEED ONE INCH PER HOUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. WHEN VENTURING OUTSIDE, WATCH YOUR FIRST FEW STEPS TAKEN ON STEPS, SIDEWALKS, AND DRIVEWAYS, WHICH COULD BE ICY AND SLIPPERY, INCREASING YOUR RISK OF A FALL AND INJURY. &&