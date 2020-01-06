Kobe Bryant is renowned for his tireless work ethic and leadership.
At St. Anne’s-Belfield, Kymora Johnson is doing her best to emulate Bryant’s “Black Mamba mentality” for the Saints’ girls basketball team as they look to challenge for a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state title.
The freshman guard showcased that mindset Saturday night during a standout performance against Fluvanna County during the fourth annual Play for Preemies Showcase at Western Albemarle High School.
Johnson poured in a game-high 24 points, including six 3-pointers, to earn Daily Progress Athlete of the Week honors. She was 6-of-9 from behind the arc for the Saints and came within one made trey of tying a career high.
“Once I hit one or two 3’s, it seemed to motivate everyone and then it seemed to come easy,” she said. “My teammates followed suit, continuing to knock down shots as well. We have some offensive weapons this year and more depth, so that helps.”
Last month, Johnson drained seven 3-pointers in a win over Richmond Christian to post her career high. She credits her shooting success to her training.
“I think I tend to be a pretty confident shooter,” she said. “Even if I miss a few in a row, I still shoot feeling like it’s going in. I think confidence is a direct result of the amount of work you put in and I work really hard. It’s a great feeling when it’s paying off during game time.”
Success on the hardwood is nothing new for Johnson, who started playing basketball at the age of three with a local rec team. She graduated to travel basketball in first grade, playing for a local boys team through elementary school.
It was with that team, the Charlottesville Cavaliers, in 2015 where she garnered national attention when they were disqualified from a U-10 National Travel Ball Association’s National Championship tournament in Myrtle Beach for having a female player.
The Cavaliers reached the semifinals before tournament officials informed Johnson’s coaches of a NTBA rule forbidding females to play on alongside males in national tournaments. After learning of the rule, Johnson volunteered to leave the team if they could continue playing, but tournament officials stuck by the rule and disqualified the team.
“Oh man, it was bad,” Johnson said. “I was so heartbroken for my team. They had never treated me any different and always accepted me and were in that situation because of me.”
The story gained national exposure. The WNBA’s New York Liberty invited Johnson and her teammates to Madison Square Garden to see a game. They team took a train to New York City and even played a game in the Garden before more than 1,000 spectators.
Several of Johnson’s teammates on that team are now playing high school ball in Charlottesville, including STAB eighth-grader Chance Mallory, Tandem Friends’ Jordan Anderson and Albemarle’s TaeVeon Wilson.
“It was awful, but so much good came out of it,” Johnson said. “The guys got a trip to Madison Square Garden. Some of them had never ridden on a train or taken a plane and we all got that experience. I hope it ended up being a positive thing for them too.”
Johnson said that incident only fueled her love of basketball.
“It definitely had a huge impact on me,” she said. “I wrote my class paper on it last year as one of the pivotal points in my life. I don’t think I had ever felt so defeated. I actually still think about it frequently. I think it changed the course of things for me. Made me find resiliency and the will to fight. Today, it motivated me with regard to women in sports. I want to be a part of the forward movement.”
The freshman also is an accomplished soccer player. She started for STAB’s varsity team as an eighth-grader last season and was an all-state performer for the Saints.
“Basketball is my first sport though,” Johnson said. “I enjoy soccer because it’s low stress, fun and keeps me in shape, but basketball is my passion.”
That love of the game is evident in terms of her preparation. A self-proclaimed gym rat, Johnson spends at least six days a week in the gym working on her game on her own or with her school or travel teams.
“I want to be a well-rounded player,” Johnson said. “I can attack off the dribble, shoot and finish through contact. Although I think most people would say my IQ is my strength because I have played for so long.”
The results are evident for Johnson, who averages 17.5 points, eight rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.5 steals a game.
“I do feel very comfortable on the court,” Johnson said. “Probably because I’ve literally been playing for as long as I can remember. My first thought is whether or not I have a good look at the basket, while also taking inventory of my teammates’ looks, because the goal is to score. It doesn’t matter who does it.”
One thing she’s worked on this season is improving as a leader, especially from watching former teammate Jovia Winkey.
“Last year’s seniors definitely played a huge part in preparing me for this season,” she said. “Winkey’s impact was immeasurable. She led by example, on and off the court, and I know I need to do the same. We’re a young team, so I knew I had to step up this season and age couldn’t be an excuse.”
Johnson said one of her main objectives this season was to be selected as a team captain by her peers.
“I worked really hard in practices, running as fast as I could, being vocal and trying to set an example and set the tone for leadership,” Johnson said. “Once I made captain, that really shoved me to a whole new level of responsibility and I am constantly trying to own that role.”
The captain’s role is distinguished, but Johnson admits it comes with responsibility.
“The most difficult part is holding your teammates accountable,” she said. “But I would want them to do the same for me. Greatness requires it.”
Two years ago, Johnson went to the NCAA Women’s Final Four and watched former All-American Arike Ogunbowale lead Notre Dame to a national championship. She said that performance inspired her to be a leader.
“Key qualities are attitude and effort,” she said. “Those are two things that you can always control. Also, unselfishness, because it’s a team sport and no matter how good you are, you just can’t do it alone.”
Away from the court, Johnson enjoys a variety of activities with family and friends. She attends a number of local high school and college basketball games.
Johnson also enjoys baking cakes, cupcakes and cookies, especially with her siblings.
“The last thing I baked was a layer cake with my little brother,” she said. “My half was a basketball and his half was, well, a mess of icing and tons of sprinkles.”
Family game night, Johnson said, is a must-see event. Things can get intense.
“I’m definitely competitive at everything,” she said. “I don’t like to lose.”
Johnson also fancies herself a movie buff. Her favorite movie is “Remember the Titans.” In the classroom, her favorite subject is math.
Only a freshman, Johnson has already made a name for herself amongst college coaches in the recruiting circles. Last March, she picked up her first Division I offer from Old Dominion. Two weeks ago, Johnson received a scholarship offer from UNC Wilmington.
“This part is getting really exciting,” Johnson said. “It’s almost indescribable to work so hard at something for so long and these moments make it worth it because people at the next level, where I want to be, are recognizing me as having potential to be there. It really just makes me want to work that much harder.”
Right now, she has a keen interest in studying sports medicine.
With the heart of the conference schedule ahead, Johnson knows that January is a big month for her team.
“The season is going well, even better than I expected,” Johnson said. “I’m proud of how hard everyone is working and I’m excited to see how much we continue to improve. My goal for the team is to win the LIS championship and then get to the state championship. We’re young, but we have the weapons and the coaching to make it happen.”
