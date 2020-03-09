When it comes to distance runners in Central Virginia, Joe Hawkes has long been entrenched among the elite.
The Western Albemarle senior added to his legacy last week with another standout performance during the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championships at Liberty University. Hawkes captured individual gold in two events and added another relay title to lead the Western Albemarle boys to the program’s fifth state title since 1979.
Hawkes dove across the finish line to edge Christiansburg’s Ethan Wilson for the 1,000-meter state title (2:34.66). He ran away from the field to claim the crown in the 1,600 (4:14.75). Hawkes also teamed with Stuart Terrill, Joseph Taylor and Jack Eliason to win the 4x800-meter relay (8:03.01).
Hawkes' championship performance made him an easy selection as Daily Progress Athlete of the Week.
“We won the state meet, which was all we wanted to do,” Hawkes said. "We are going to [the New Balance] Nationals and will hopefully do well there. I don’t really know what ‘well’ means yet, but our Coach [Lindy Bain] will make that clear soon.”
Bain has seen thousands of distance runners during his more than 30 years coaching high school track in Crozet and admits that Hawkes is among the best he’s ever seen.
“Joe ranks as the third fastest WAHS runner ever for the 1,600 meters on an indoor track,” Bain said. “He could certainly be debated as one of the top WAHS distance runners in school history. We will see what the spring brings and see if he can end up at the top of the record board in any outdoor events.”
The veteran Western Albemarle coach said one of Hawkes’ greatest strengths is a great cardiovascular system.
“He is an incredibly hard worker,” Bain said. “He pays attention to so many of the little things that go into improving as a runner. He’s stayed healthy and consistent and somewhere along the way he became a fierce competitor. Maybe it was something he learned competing in other sports growing up, where ever it came from, he had it before I ever met him.”
Growing up, Hawkes loved to compete and athletics were a way to get that fix.
“I played almost every sport growing up, but I took up running cross country as a way to get in better shape for basketball,” Hawkes said. “By the time my first cross country season ended, I had fallen in love with the team too much to leave."
The senior has been nothing short of sensational during his four years with the Warriors. He won back-to-back state cross country titles as a sophomore and junior and also took home the state title in the 3,200 last spring a the VHSL Class 3 state meet.
Hawkes said his favorite part of running is the strong emotions that it brings out.
“People always think running is mundane, but when you really dive into it, every aspect of running is intensely emotional,” he said. “I think more than any other sport, the complete dedication that being great at running requires forces you to put your heart into it, which evokes strong feelings and elevates it from being mundane and boring like people think.”
For Hawkes, running is mental athletics.
"I think the most important quality you have as a runner is cluelessness to the point that it becomes fearlessness,” Hawkes said. “In order to run a certain time or win a race, I cannot be afraid of discomfort and must be willing to push more than I want to.”
Hawkes admitted that running can get the best of any athlete at times.
“I had a lot of that spirit freshman year and unfortunately, I think I’ve steadily lost some each year,” Hawkes said. “The more I understand about the sport, and the more I look at other runners and the times they have, the easier it is to become afraid. I realized this after this past cross country season and have really been pushing to get back to the clueless freshman state. When you don’t know what you’re doing, it is easy to get lost in the race or the workout and end up doing better than you thought was possible. I’m truly able to push my limits when I’m swimming in the deep end and don’t know what I’m doing.”
A student of the sport, Hawkes always is looking to gain knowledge and give himself an edge against his competition. He watches a lot of race videos, including that of NCAA mile champion Geordie Beamish and tries to work that into his race-day strategy.
“His running form is heavenly and I fail miserably trying to emulate it,” Hawkes said. “But it’s fun to imagine him when I’m running and at least feel like I’m being smooth.”
Northern Arizona coach Mike Smith, who coaches Beamish, preaches the importance of runners finding a specific focus heading into races.
“He explains that in order to have a good race, you cannot be focused on having a good race,” Hawkes said. “It’s hard to explain, but it is basically focusing on the process, rather than the result. I cannot tell myself to run a 4:15 mile because then I don’t know how to get there. You get a lap in and suddenly you find yourself lost. You need a map, so by focusing on the process and detailing which laps I want to push on especially and what pace I want to hit during race, I have an understanding on how to get where I want. Now I know what to do in the race and the results will follow.”
Hawkes said he only has a couple of pre-race rituals, including listening to Sam Smith’s “Money on my mind." As for the race itself, it’s all about achieving the pre-race goal.
“If it’s to run a fast time, that will often mean going to the front and pushing,” Hawkes said. “But if the goal is just simply winning, that sometimes will mean just sitting back and saving up for a sprint finish. I would love to be a Steve Prefontaine-type and lead the whole way, but I’m not fast or cool enough for that yet.”
He credits Jack Eliason, his teammate and friend, for helping keep him grounded and pushing him to be at his best.
“Jack holds me accountable every day at practice,” Hawkes said. “No matter the workout, he is always right near me and we are able to feed off each other and complete whatever we need to . Jack’s ability to pick me up when I’m down. There have been countless times that I’ve come to practice in a totally grumpy mood and by the end of the run with him, I realize I’m happy. His positivity has no bounds and it infects me quickly. Whenever I am feeling bad or frustrated, he picks me up and puts me in a great mood, which I am truly thankful for.”
Off the track, Hawkes stays busy with a variety of activities. A self-proclaimed music buff, he enjoys listening to a vast array of artists, from indie rock’s Bon Iver to rapper Mac Miler. His favorite movie is "Whiplash."
Hawkes also said his favorite hobbies include “showing up late to English class”, waiting until tomorrow to do his homework and running out of gas in his truck. One of his favorite all-time activities is painting horse fences at Coach Bain’s house.
In addition, he fancies himself as an artist too.
“I like to write poetry and at one point, had a really long streak of writing a poem each night,” Hawkes said. “Those were the good old days. Maybe I’ll pick that up again soon.”
Hawkes will continue his running career at the college level. He has committed to run cross country and track at Virginia. He also hopes to major in English.
Last week’s state meet was the culmination of a rough 12 months for Hawkes. As a junior, he missed the indoor track season with patellar tendonitis, which affects the tendon connecting the kneecap to the shinbone. The tendon works with the muscles at the front of the thigh to extend your knee so that you can kick.
“It took me out for the whole season and there were some really dark days on the elliptical, although I could also argue that any day on the elliptical is a grim one,” Hawkes said.
He went to Airrosti physical therapy for treatment and was back on the track in no time. The injury re-emerged last month, but they were able to spot it quickly enough and have him back on the track to compete for the state meet.
“They work magic at Airrosti,” Hawkes said.
At the state meet, Western Albemarle dominated the distance events and picked up points in the hurdles and a couple of relays to outduel Fluvanna County for the team title.
“It was a great team effort and our coaches prepared us really well,” Hawkes said. “Coach Bain, Cass [Girvin] and Charlie [Hurt] dedicate so much of their lives working with us and none of our success would be possible without them. They prepared us perfectly for the meet and set excellent examples for us to copy. They understand what it takes to perform our best and do everything they can to get us there. They deserve all the credit in the world.”
