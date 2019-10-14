For the past three years, Jack Eliason has served as the running mate to teammate Joe Hawkes on a Western Albemarle boys cross country team that has captured back-to-back VHSL Class 3 state championships.
This fall, the senior has discovered an extra gear that has made him and the Warriors even more formidable.
Two weeks ago, Eliason finished fourth at the Great American Cross Country Festival’s Race of Champions in Cary, North Carolina to lead all Western Albemarle runners — including Hawkes, his close friend and teammate, for the first time in his career. He crossed the finish line in a time of 15 minutes, 5.10 seconds in a loaded field of nationally ranked competitors.
Last Saturday, Eliason showed that his performance in Cary was no fluke. The senior harrier set the pace for the Warriors again during his runner-up finish during the 36th annual Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms.
Eliason’s performances in those races have made him The Daily Progress Athlete of the Week.
“The reasons I have improved as a runner have been in part due to training well with consistency, having a nutritious diet and being in a mentally good state, for the most part, with running,” Eliason said. “The qualities of a good distance runner are having endurance, consistency and effort you bring to the table.”
That drive was evident last Saturday at Panorama as Eliason turned in a sensational performance against a field of nationally ranked runners. The senior held his own in a pack of runners from Loudoun Valley, the No.3 program in the country, and finished second behind Carlos Shultz for individual medalist honors.
“I was really happy about my performance and how I ran the race,” Eliason said. “This meet was probably the best race I have ever run due to how fast I ran and how I felt happy about my final kick being strong. I ran smart and as I moved up gradually throughout the race. What made me successful were the fans that cheered me on, my family and friends for giving me confidence and my coaches putting trust in me.”
Eliason’s journey into distance running started in middle school when he ran “a decent time” at the 2014 Freedom 5K. Following the race, a parent of one of Eliason’s current Western Albemarle teammates encouraged him and a group of young runners to form a club at the middle school level.
That’s when he first met Western Albemarle coach Lindy Bain, who invited him to join the Warriors’ team. But running wasn’t the only sport that intrigued Eliason. Growing up, he participated in basketball, flag football, baseball, karate and lacrosse.
“I felt like it would be a good choice for me,” Eliason said of cross country. “Since I already had a good start to running and since I was one of the faster runners in elementary and middle school. Overall, as I got better and better in cross country, I decided to stick with the sport. It would also be too hard to leave the team since there are so many fabulous guys on the cross country team, as well as my coaches.”
But distance running isn’t for everyone.
“You have to be physically and mentally equipped to be a cross country runner, knowing that you have to deal with astronomical amounts of discomfort make it tough, but mentally you have to be prepared to deal with the challenges that you have to face,” he said. “Honestly, the mindset you need to have is a positive one. Positivity and having trust in yourself that you can do it and that it is manageable.”
That mindset served Eliason well Saturday as he prepared to face a stacked field at the Albemarle Invitational. His pre-race ritual includes a good breakfast and resting as much as possible prior to his race. In warmups, he makes sure his body is loose, shaking out both his legs to ensure good circulation through his body.
Once he’s on the start line, Eliason said focus is the key.
“My thought process during the race is to think positive and get excited to compete at a high level with our rival schools,” Eliason said. “Before the gun sounds, my mindset is ‘Here we go and let’s roll.’ I tend to race as smart as possible, which is to get out quick, but not aggressive, in order to not lose energy during the race. Our coaches always emphasize we need to make our move around the two-mile mark so that is when I try to separate from the rest of the group and really put on the jets.”
Eliason also credits Hawkes for bringing out the best in him. The two seniors finished first and second, respectively, at the Class 3 state meet last season to lead the Warriors to their second state title in a row.
“Joe is definitely the hardest worker on the team by far,” Eliason said. “He strives for success on and off the track. He and I have been good friends for some time. We have different personalities and it brings out the best in each other by working together in workouts and striving for teams goals of the year.”
This fall, Eliason has upped the ante and pushed Hawkes even more. Hawkes had the fastest two-mile time at the Ragged Mountain Cup as the duo claimed the prestigious local title. Then two weeks ago, Eliason finally broke through to finally finish ahead of Hawkes for the first time two weeks ago at the Great American Cross Country Festival.
“I would say that the breakthrough was just that I was able to run with confidence the whole way through and keep pushing every meter of the race,” Eliason said. “The process was that the workouts we do are going to pay off and the days you take easy need to be taken easy and to enjoy the sport itself.”
Last Saturday, Eliason outdueled his best friend again, this time by 30 seconds as both runners earned Top 10 finishes.
“He makes me a better runner for two reasons — having someone around the same speed to work out with every day and having someone who is ready to win and get in the spirit of cross country,” Eliason said.
Bain has not been surprised by Eliason’s progress this season.
“Each year, Jack has gotten a little closer to Hawkes,” Bain said. “I think Jack has known that he would beat Hawkes one day, though he knows this does not mean he will forever remain in front of Hawkes. I believe Jack has gotten a big confidence boost running close to nationally ranked runners these past two weeks. Now he knows he can run with runners that he may have thought were beyond his reach.”
Eliason plans to continue his cross country career at the next level and has had a wealth of interest from programs such as William & Mary, Richmond, Bucknell, Columbia, North Carolina, Virginia and Syracuse.
“The recruiting process is going well and a good amount of schools have shown interest in me,” Eliason said. “I am just thankful and humbled to be in the fortunate position that I am in.”
The senior hopes to major in political science or U.S. history in college and hopes to pursue a career as a politician, a teacher, a coach or an ESPN analyst.
Whatever Eliason chooses, Bain knows he will be successful.
“Jack is one of the nicest people I know and is very positive about almost everything,” Bain said. “I don’t have a story, though this statement sums up Jack Eliason very succinctly: Jack can make a chocolate pie out of a pile of manure.”
