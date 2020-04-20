For the first two months of the high school basketball season, Josh Morse was one of the best players in the Jefferson District and put himself in the conversation for district player of the year honors.
But a mid-January foot injury sidelined the junior forward for the final 12 games of the season and left questions of what might have been for Albemarle’s basketball season.
The 6-foot-5 junior averaged 18.8 points and 9.2 rebounds a game for the Patriots and scored in double figures in all 16 games in his first season as the focal point of the offense. He was a first team all-district and Region 5D selection for the Patriots.
“The season was going pretty well prior to the injury,” Morse said. “We lost close games early, but you could tell we were getting better every practice.”
But despite Morse's individual success, the Patriots struggled getting results on the court early on. A perennial district title contender, Albemarle lost its first three Jefferson District games and put Coach Greg Maynard in a unique position heading into the Christmas break.
The Patriots took a 3-4 record into the annual Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic but quickly righted the ship with a pair of big wins over Riverbend and rival Western Albemarle to reach the tournament championship game for the fourth time in five years.
Despite a loss to Charlottesville in the title game, the momentum carried over into 2020. Albemarle opened the new year with six straight wins, including victories over Western Albemarle and Louisa County to get back into the district title race.
“Western is always a great game and since they beat us the first time, it was a nice revenge victory,” Morse said. “We lost to Louisa all three times last year, so it definitely felt nice to take them down this year.”
But that’s when Morse’s season took a turn.
A day after a win over Orange County, he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his first metatarsal in his foot.
The Albemarle junior “rolled” his foot against Charlottesville in the Holiday Hoops Classic championship game trying to block Jake Bowling’s secon-half layup attempt. He continued to play through the pain, but six games later, he knew something wasn’t right.
“After about Game 14, it was really hard to walk after the game,” Morse said. “I ignorantly tried to not let many people know because I wanted to keep playing.”
Morse was devastated by the news. He spent the next seven weeks on crutches and three more in a walking boot watching as his teammates made a sensational run to the VHSL Class 5 state tournament.
But he tried to make the most of situation.
“I was at every game for my team after the injury and every practice except two,” Morse said. “It was huge for me to still try and lead off the court. You see the game in a totally different view when you are on the bench. You see things you do not see on the court.”
A week after Morse’s diagnosis, Jackson Rose suffered a season-ending knee injury during a comeback win over Charlottesville. The two players were there for one another during the rehab process and helped each other deal with the emotional and physical pain from their injuries.
“The best takeaway was building such a strong relationship with Jackson Rose,” Morse said. “We had every practice to get to know each other better and lead the team as much as possible.”
After reflecting on the injury, Morse admitted he could’ve done things differently.
“I learned a lot,” he said. “The main part I would say is listen to your body. If something really hurts, don’t just try to tough it out and hope it’ll get better. You’re not weak for sitting out to get your body healthy, you’re just being smart. I kept trying to push through the injury and be tough, and instead of it being a two-week injury, it was a 10-week injury. Always listen to your body and don’t worry that other people will think you’re faking or being soft.”
The breakout season was not a shock for Morse, who had primarily served as a 3-point specialist as a sophomore for Albemarle. With the departure of Derrick Jones, who transferred to Blue Ridge, the junior understood that more would be asked of all the players.
He spent the offseason working out with Marcus Dixon at Dr1ven Training on top of Coach Maynard’s summer workout plan. In addition, Morse worked with ADAPT’s Kenny Szabo on a weight-training program about three times a week to prepare him for an opportunity to be an impact performer.
“I feel the strength of my game is using my length to the best of my ability,” Morse said. “To block, contest shots , rebound and score inside. I improved on my inside play and physical toughness for sure.”
That competitive drive has also served him well on the recruiting trail. While Morse doesn’t have an official offer, he has received interest from a number of programs, including Hood College, VMI, UC Riverside, Southeastern University and a number of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference programs.
“The recruiting process has been pretty good,” he said. “I really hope to play in college. I want to major in finance and do something with investing.”
A student of the game, Morse said he follows a number of NBA players and uses their skill set to add to his game.
“My favorite player is Luka Doncic because he is not very athletic or tall and he still dominates the game,” Morse said. “I try to emulate players like DeAndre Hunter and Anthony Davis. Both are simple, consistent players. They do not try and put people on a highlight reel or do anything flashy. Luka Doncic does the same.”
Away from the court, Morse stays active with a variety of things. In school, his favorite subject is math. He also enjoys to work and has taken on a number of odd jobs.
The junior also got involved with the Connect Club at Albemarle, a program started by girls soccer goalie Jaya Daniels that works with kids with special needs.
Morse said his girlfriend, Liz Yow, told him about the club and he was eager to be a part of it.
“My mom and oldest sister are both special education teachers, so I think that is what really attracted me to it," Morse said. "It’s a great experience.”
The junior said his favorite part is this fall when kids played basketball games against programs from other schools.
“A lot of students showed up for the games and even UVa players like Braxton Key, Kihei Clark and Austin Kastra came to watch," Morse said. "Being with the kids behind the scenes, they would jump up and down with excitement and joy. It was an unforgettable experience.”
Morse also is an avid Xbox player and he recently took part in a local 2k20 online tournament that featured an NCAA bracket format, along with Covenant’s Eli Bennett, Blue Ridge’s Kobe Jerome, as well as UVa national champions Ty Jerome and Kastra.
“It was cool meeting new people and playing against some of my friends,” Morse said. “I made it to the Elite 8 in the first tournament the Sweet 16 in the second tournament, so not too bad. Bu obviously, I wish I would’ve won.”
