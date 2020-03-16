Maddie Packer understands the nuances of what it takes to be a successful athlete.
Her parents are both avid tennis players and her brother, Cleve, plays tennis at the University of Virginia at Wise. Her cousin, former Louisa County standout Kerry Wynn, is a defensive lineman for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Packer has continued her family's athletic success as a two-sport standout at Charlottesville High School. Last spring, she led the CHS girls soccer team to a state tournament appearance.
Earlier this month, Packer garnered all-state honors in four of the five events she entered at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championships at Liberty University, including pair of state championship performances in the 4x200-meter and 4x400-meter relays.
“This track season has been such an incredible experience,” Packer said. “It meant a lot to me to achieve the results that I did. Honestly, it really touched a personal side to me, because I had a plan and could see the results of focused work and effort in achieving my goals. My coaches, Ronald Green, Lorenzo Brown and Kelsey Bechtle, believe in me and they took the time to help me learn the sport, to understand the mechanics and the fundamentals, that will help me achieve my full potential.”
The junior standout finished third in the 300 (42.27) and the high jump (5-2) for the Black Knights. She also garnered medalist honors in the long jump with a fifth-place effort (16-8¾).
Packer began running in local races at an early age.
“Growing up, I played lots of sports, including gymnastics, ballet, swimming, tennis, field hockey, basketball and soccer,” she said. "I ran in local races like the Discovery Dash and Hershey track meets.”
At the age of 10, she qualified for the U.S. National Junior Olympics in track as an unattached athlete. She placed in the top 16 in both the 400 and the 1,500.
“That was my first real experience competing with athletes from all over the country,” Packer said. “My parents took me to the event. I was not on a team and not sure if I even wore running spikes.”
Packer didn’t run competitively for a team until middle school, when she joined the cross country team to help with conditioning for soccer season.
Her ability on the track was natural. In the third grade, her physical education teacher, Ronald Green, encouraged her to give track a shot. Eight years later, Green got his wish and coached Packer this winter with the Black Knights.
“[He] saw my potential and told me I should really consider joining a track team or even run for CHS when I got to high school,” she said. “Little did I know, I would try to track out in high school and he would be my coach.”
Packer said when she gets in the blocks before a race, she remembers a quote from her mom that resonates.
“Make it count. Put it all out there, there’s nothing to lose,” Packer said. “When I hear that pistol go off, my plan is to get out fast. If you put yourself in the lead, it’s easier to hold it than to go out slow and have to work to get to the front.”
Packer studies athletes from all sports to learn what makes them tick.
“I think the biggest qualities of a successful athlete is their work ethic, their motivation, their ability to follow routines, to manage pressure and to focus on the important things and how they deal with adversity,” Packer said.
Two of Packer’s favorite athletes are Lynn Williams, a forward for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and the North Carolina Courage, and University of Texas sprinter Tara Davis. Both have made a huge impact on Packer, both as an athlete and a person.
Williams was not selected for the U.S. Women’s National Team that won the 2019 World Cup. Instead of sulking, she continued to work
“The athletes that I follow are also amazing people and have fueled an adversity into becoming better athletes,” Packer said. “This didn’t hold her back. She trained each day and put in work and now she’s on the national team which just qualified for the Olympics.”
Packer also marvels at the positive nature shown by Davis. She keeps tabs on her through social media and is impressed how she handles every situation thrown at her.
“Win or lose, she seems to remain positive and finds ways to put a smile on her face,” Packer said. “Seeing that, I know she loves what she does because it’s that smile that shows the joy and passion she has for track.”
Packer said one of the best qualities that successful athletes have is their ability to compartmentalize. That includes their work ethic, motivation, ability to follow routines, manage pressure, focus on important things, as well as dealing with pressure.
“Being an athlete is much more than just being great at your sport,” she said. “You need to have mastered your psychological game. Whether that’s how you deal with loss or an injury, it’s how you come back and respond is what makes you great.”
Packer started playing soccer when she was around four years old.
“I was probably more focused on picking flowers or turning cartwheels,” Packer said. “Thankfully, I had coaches who were patient with me.”
She has come a long way in the decade since. She led the Black Knights in scoring as a sophomore and was an all-Jefferson District and all-region performer.
“There was something that drew me to the game,” Packer said. “I loved the environment and playing the sport. Playing soccer was like an extended family. I played with wonderful teammates and our parents were on the sidelines to support us each time. As a team, we would spend time doing fun things together and we support each other. I learned what it takes to be a good teammates and what it takes to be a leader, all skills which I can apply in my everyday life.”
Packer said one of the biggest similarities with soccer and track, other than running, is the commitment level it takes to succeed.
“I’ve noticed your outcome is a reflection of how much work you put in,” she said. “If you want to win the race, or the game, you need to put in 100 percent effort. Doing this will help you be successful playing at a high level.”
As a forward on the soccer team, Packer is used to having to maneuver her way around defenders to try and score goals. She said working with the indoor track team has only helped with that.
“Playing soccer, I knew I had the speed to be successful at track,” she said. “My track coaches showed me the mechanics and proper technique to run, so it helped me get faster and ready for the soccer field.”
College coaches have also taken notice. Packer has received quite a bit of interest from Division I programs, including Yale, Longwood, Howard, Liberty and Richmond. But after a successful indoor track season, Packer said she is taking things slow and keeping all options open.
“My goal has always been to play Division I soccer in college,” Packer said. “It’s something that has pushed me to work and get better so I can get recruited. With my successful track season, my coaches have informed me that track in college is an option I should keep open. So perhaps, I am looking at doing both in college.”
Academically, her goal is to go to medical school and become a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Outside of sports, Packer is just as busy. She enjoys spending time with her friends and has a thirst for knowledge. Her favorite subjects are history and physicals and she’s a member of the National Honor Society and the National Latin Honor Society.
The junior also loves learning new languages and is currently studying AP Latin and Mandarin. In addition, she serves her community as a volunteer at local food pantry.
“Being a successful student, both in and outside the classroom is important to me,” she said.
Packer has a keen interest in music. She plays the cello in her school orchestra and gets as much enjoyment from it as scoring goals or winning races.
“It’s a beautiful instrument,” she said. “It takes a lot of practice and absolute focus. I’m constantly learning. When I play the cello, I have found my voice and just focus on playing beautiful music. It’s the music and the enriching sound that takes me away.”
Another one of her true loves is her family.
“My parents were my first role models and coaches,” Packer said. “They have supported both my brother and I in all of our athletic and academic pursuits. We are a very competitive family and we love to play board games. They never pushed me to do one sport over another, they just wanted us to have fun, do our best an stay active."
Packer has found her athletic calling, both on the track and on the pitch. She plans to continue her family's legacy in both sports.
"Our extended family includes current and former college athletes and an NFL player," Packer said. "This has driven me to be the best athlete that I can be.”
