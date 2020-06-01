Whether it’s on the court, on the track or in the classroom, Ella Dalton epitomizes being a team player.
The recent Covenant graduate was a beacon of light athletically and academically during her high school career and made everyone around her better.
That was evident this past winter, when Dalton helped lead the Eagles' girls basketball program to the VISAA Division II state quarterfinals. Covenant's postseason run included a big road victory at Hampton Roads Academy.
“This season was really great, getting to see everyone on my team grow throughout the season,” Dalton said. “Our games that stood out the most were Stuart Hall and Hampton Roads Academy. Everyone gave it their all and played really well together in terms of trusting one another and working together to make plays.”
Dalton definitely left her mark on the Covenant girls basketball program.
She finished her career with 1,448 points to rank third on the school’s all-time scoring list behind Emily Maupin (2,256) and Ashley Johnson (1,637).
As a senior, Dalton averaged 17.2 points, 14.2 rebounds, 4.8 steals an 4.5 assists a game for an Eagles team that posted 13 wins for the second straight season. She scored in double figures in 22 games and was a first team all-conference and all-state performer.
She credited the team’s offseason conditioning and preparation as key reasons for Covenant's special season.
“Between this year and last, I tried to focus on my shooting and defense,” Dalton said. “This season, we worked a lot on overall game, so everyone improved in all aspects of the game throughout the season. Everyone on my team put in a lot of work, so we were able to rotate guards more regularly this season, which made our transitioning a lot better.”
Sports have always played an important role in Dalton’s life. She started playing basketball at the age of 5, and participated in other activities such as soccer, Irish dancing, ballet and softball before finding her calling in basketball and track.
“I started playing travel basketball when I was 9, and quickly grew to love it,” Dalton said. “I started running to prepare for basketball and quickly fell in love with it as well. So, by middle school, basketball and running were sports of choice.”
The appreciation of both sports were evident in her time at Covenant.
As an eighth-grader, Dalton was a member of the Covenant girls cross country team that captured back-to-back VISAA Division II state titles. As a junior, she captured top honors in the 2,000-meter steeplechase at the Dogwood Classic held at UVa’s Lannigan Field.
On the basketball court, Dalton has led Covenant in scoring each of the past two seasons and been an all-conference performer. She credits her growth as a player to the teammates that came before her.
“I wouldn’t say that I have tried to emulate any players when it comes to how I play. However, there are definitely players that I have learned from over the years and look up to,” Dalton said. “A lot of those players have been people I have played with or that have coached me. I think every player brings something unique to the court, so being able to learn from one another is super helpful.”
Being a multi-sport athlete also was beneficial for Dalton. She credits the Covenant athletic department, administration and teachers for allowing her to pursue those athletic opportunities.
“Teachers, coaches and athletic directors want to help you succeed and help in any way possible, which made it very stress free,” Dalton said. “I think the key to not getting burnt out is to always enjoy what you’re doing.”
The cross training of sports also was beneficial.
“Playing basketball, I think, helped a lot with injury prevention in track,” Dalton said. “Track is a very repetitive sport, so basketball helped with working other muscles and other direction movements. Track helped a lot with basketball when it came to speed and endurance, being able to get up the court quickly and not get burnt out.”
Dalton's strong work ethic isn’t limited to athletics. She was an active member of the Young American Foundation and Young Life programs at Covenant. An honor roll student, her favorite subject was AP Government.
In her free time, Dalton enjoys spending time with family and friends. A self-proclaimed movie buff, she is a big fan of the Avengers movies. The Covenant graduate loves music from many different genres, but says Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen are two of her favorite artists at the moment.
Dalton also loves to sing, but admits that she’s not very good at it. Her other interests include fishing and has even dabbled into some cooking.
“I can make a pretty good cookie brownie cake,” she said.
This fall, she will continue her education at Liberty University, where she will study education.
Although disappointed not to have an opportunity to close out her athletic career on the track this spring, Dalton is satisfied with what she accomplished as a high school athlete.
“Being a senior, it was pretty rough at first coming to the realization that our last year was over,” she said. “However, we have been keeping in touch, which has been really helpful in the process of keeping spirits up. I have been spending a lot of time with family and friends as well as a lot of outside activities like hiking, basketball, running fishing, etc. anything to stay busy really. My family also just got a puppy, which has been pretty time consuming.”
