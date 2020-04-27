For many families, sports are a form of recreation and competition.
In Kobe Edmonds’ house, it was a way of life.
The Fluvanna County sophomore has been around sports since he was old enough to walk. His father coached AAU basketball and his older brother Aric, was a prominent athlete for the Flucos’ boys basketball team during its run to a regional championship in 2011.
Edmonds is continuing that family tradition as a two-sport standout for the Flucos. A two-year starter at quarterback and point guard, he’s led Fluvanna County’s football team to back-to-back regional playoff appearances for the first time in more than two decades.
“Some people say it is difficult to be a two-sport performer, but I think it’s easy because I grew up around sports and being active,” Edmonds said. “If you have goals, prepare mentally and stay focused, there is nothing that should ever stop you from completing the task at hand at that moment.”
The 16-year-old started playing organized sports at the age of four. In addition to football and basketball, he tried baseball for about five years, but found out that it was not the sport for him. He said his parents, Anthony and Sharon, encouraged him to get involved in sports at an early age and that exposure helped prepare him for future opportunities.
“I always played against kids two years older than me to get better,” Edmonds said. “It was a must in my household because my parents wanted me to be better than average.”
That thirst for improvement started early on when Edmonds watched his dad coach the Fluvanna County Rockets, a local AAU basketball team.
“I used to go with him to practice all the time and asked him a load of questions,” Edmonds said. “I would try to mock everything I saw. I would get on his nerves a lot, but I will say he did take the time to answer my questions, which seemed silly at the time.”
Those lessons served Edmonds well two years ago when he made the jump to high school and quickly became an impact performer at Fluvanna County. As a freshman he was named starting quarterback and guided the Flucos to their first playoff appearance in more than a decade.
That winter, Edmonds took over as the starting point guard on the basketball team and emerged as a rising star in the Jefferson District. He said there are a lot of similarities between the sports.
“In both positions, you have to be a leader, no matter what, and you must always try to find ways to help motivate teammates,” he said. “They can be really tough and extremely difficult at times, but I try to keep a positive attitude and never show frustration.”
Edmonds built off that success during his sophomore year, showing improvement in both sports.
On the gridiron, the sophomore amassed more than 1,400 yards of total offense and was responsible for 21 touchdowns for Fluvanna County last fall. He racked up more than 200 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns in a win over Broadway. Later in the season, Edmonds rushed for nearly 200 yards and scored three touchdowns in a big win over Albemarle to secure a playoff berth for the second year in a row.
“Football went really well for me personally,” Edmonds said. “It was great helping lead the football team to back-to-back playoff appearances. The community, the student body, along with administrators were head over heels happy. Hopefully we can do the same thing for the next two years and host a playoff game and win a first or second-round game.”
He’s also a big contributor on the defensive side of the ball as a safety. Edmonds was among the leading tacklers in the secondary for the Flucos and led the team in interceptions.
The sophomore relishes the opportunity to be a two-way starter.
“I really enjoy playing both sides,” Edmonds said. “On offense, the rush of throwing or running for a touchdown is amazing, but then on the other hand, when you can hit someone and cause a fumble or return a pick for a touchdown, is another great feeling.”
Edmonds is just as electric on the hardwood. The sophomore led the team in scoring at 18.9 points a game while also contributing 6.7 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 steals a contest.
After two seasons, he needs just 161 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau for the Flucos. Edmonds has set the bar even higher. He hopes to surpass former Fluco great Ya Ya Anderson, his cousin, as the school’s all-time leading scorer.
“I think my IQ and passing ability are above average due to me playing a tough AAU schedule for the last eight years, as well as playing football,” Edmonds said. “I can finish with contact easily, plus I am a pretty good shooter as well.”
Edmonds remains committed to improving and works on his game constantly. He credits Marcus Haywood, a personal trainer in Culpeper, for preparing his body for the grind of playing two sports. The Fluvanna County standout also has spent countless hours in the gym with ADAPT training’s Kenny Szabo, Dr1ven Basketball’s Damin Altizer and Marcus Dixon, as well as Let’s Get better Basketball’s Ross William working on his craft.
“My improvement consists of getting stronger, faster and being more mobile every year, along with developing my leadership qualities,” Edmonds said. “I have a love for both [sports], but I would say basketball is my favorite because of the time my dad and I have been in the gym my whole life.”
Another inspiration for Edmonds is his sister, Kelcie, who is challenged with learning and speech disabilities. Born 13 months apart, he admits their bond is very strong.
“She’s my No. 1 supporter in everything I do,” he said. “She motivates me to work harder. She loves sports and is my motivation to succeed in everything I do. We have each other’s back no matter what.”
Edmonds’ favorite athletes are New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Williams, as well basketball greats LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.
Outside of sports, he is an honor roll student at Fluvanna County and his favorite subjects are math and English.
Edmonds is a big movie fan and is a big fan of Space Jam and Will Smith’s Bad Boys movie franchise. His favorite sports teams are the Lakers and Saints.
One of his passions outside of athletics is cooking, which he got from his parents.
“They are teaching me a lot because I love to eat,” Edmonds said. “My specialty is baked spaghetti and garlic bread. I often help my parents cook about two to three times a week.”
Edmonds also is self-proclaimed neat freak.
“I’ve been like that since I was little,” he said. “When it comes to clothes folded and I have to have my shoes a certain way. I think I’m very meticulous.”
The Fluvanna County product would love to continue playing sports at the collegiate level. He’s received interest from a number of college programs in both sports and eventually wants to go to school on an athletic or academic scholarship.
Edmonds’ credits Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality for motivating him.
“I just try to get better every day at whatever I’m doing,” he said. “for me, you must prepare for the unexpected because you never know what will happen.”
