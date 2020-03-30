MINERAL — For many high school students, their freshman year is used to get acclimated to the surroundings of a new environment.
Olivia McGhee’s transition to high school was as smooth as her jump shot.
The 6-foot-2 freshman guard shined when she took the court for the Louisa County girls basketball team this past season, scoring an eye-popping 463 points in 23 games. She led the Jefferson District in scoring at 19.4 points a game and averaged 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 steal and 1.2 blocks a game to garner Jefferson District Player of the Year honors.
“My goals for this season individually were to make a name for myself and do what my coach needed me to do in order for us to win,” McGhee said. “My goals team-wise were to win and gain respect for this team.”
Mission accomplished.
The freshman scored in double figures in all but one of her games this season and had 12 games with more than 20 points. McGhee tallied a career-high 31 points twice this season — against Charlottesville and Monticello — which prompted comparisons to former Charlottesville standout Andrea Barbour, Central Virginia’s all-time leading scorer.
Among all the games she played this season, McGhee points to the 51-50 victory over Charlottesville and Louisa County’s performance in a loss to Hanover in the Region 4B Tournament as the two moments that she was most proud of.
“I feel like this season went way better than I expected for me,” McGhee said. “When we played Charlottesville at home and beat them by one, everyone stepped up and made key plays that helped us get the ‘W.’ Against Hanover in regionals, even though we came up short, we never let up on defense and fought until the end. We definitely earned some respect that night.”
Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens encourages position-less basketball and believes that it is the future of the sport. McGhee fits into that mold.
“When I have the ball in my hands, my thought process goes straight to [attack] mode,” McGhee said. “Again, with my length and size, I’m able to pull up or beat defenders off the dribble and it opens so much up and gives me options.”
But McGhee isn’t a one-dimensional player.
The Louisa County product takes pride in setting up teammates for easy looks at the basket as well as locking down defenders on the opposite end. She has improved her ball-handling skills and developed a mid-range game.
“I was able to handle the pressure of opposing defenses by using different parts of my game that I’ve worked on and getting my teammates open looks,” McGhee said. “I was also able to handle it by playing at my own pace and not letting their defense slow me down or speed me up. With my size and length, seeing the floor is very important to me. When cutting through in our offense, I make sure I’m very aware of where my teammates are, just in case a defender is slacking off.”
McGhee’s love of basketball started when she was in elementary school. She also was involved in gymnastics and soccer, but quickly discovered her calling on the hardwood.
“I started playing basketball at around six or seven, but I really started taking it seriously around the seventh grade,” she said. “Every other sport just seemed boring to me when I was younger, but whenever I had a ball in my hands, it never got old.”
McGhee’s interest in basketball grew from watching some of the game’s best showcase their talents on the floor. From two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player Elena Delle Donne, to college standouts such as Tennessee’s Rennia Davis, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and former William Monroe High and current Notre Dame freshman Sam Brunelle.
“I love their games because all of them are versatile, can play [five] different positions and make plays at any time of the game, whether it’s pulling up or beating their defender off the dribble and driving to the basket,” McGhee said. “Some key qualities of a great basketball player to me are being coachable, a want to get better, making your teammates better and confident.”
Word of McGhee’s freshman campaign spread along the East Coast and college coaches began checking in on the Louisa County product. University of Virginia women’s basketball coach Tina Thompson came out to watch her play a game this season and coaches from several other schools reached out to her.
“Seeing coaches like Tina Thompson come to my games is really exciting and means a lot because they’re taking time out of their busy lives to come see me play,” McGhee said. “A lot of people ask me if it’s ever stressful or a lot of pressure with [college coaches] watching me play. Once I get on the court, my focus is on winning and doing what I have to do to get the ‘W.’”
Intense when she steps on the court, McGhee admits her personality off it is laid back.
“I may be serious on the court, but off the court I’m a big goof, once I get comfortable around you,” McGhee said.
Some of those times including having dance battles with friends and teammates. McGhee recalled some intense competitions in the locker room between varsity and junior varsity players, which featured her go-to move, the woah.
“It was usually two or three people from varsity going against two or three from JV,” she said. “The people who didn’t dance would have to vote on who won. In my opinion, we definitely won every time, but we had to give it to them sometimes.”
In school, her favorite subject is math. McGhee’s favorite movie is “Love and Basketball” and her favorite actor is Tiffany Haddish. Her top musical artist is Rod Wave.
But other than that, McGhee’s life is focused on basketball
“There’s not really a time where I’m not training or have a ball in my hands,” McGhee said.
That commitment has proved beneficial. She’s already garnered a number of offers from college programs, including Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, James Madison and North Carolina Central.
“The recruiting process has been very exciting so far,” McGhee said. “I’ve been able to create relationships with coaches and even some players. Getting those offers at a young age just showed me that my hard work is starting to pay off and I have to keep working and improving.”
Her plan is to major in kinesiology or sports medicine in college. McGhee’s ultimate goal is to have an opportunity to play in the WNBA.
This summer, McGhee’s journey will continue on the AAU circuit. She’s been invited to play for Boo Williams’ 17U EYBL team. She’s also scheduled to participate in a coupe of showcase camps this summer.
McGhee admits its been a pretty productive first season of high school basketball.
“I was very excited to have earned those accomplishments,” she said. “I didn’t expect a lot of this to happen in just my freshman year. It’s something I work hard for every day and I will continue to do so. I’ve learned to never be satisfied with where I’m at, this is just the beginning of my story.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.