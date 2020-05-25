For some baseball players, the diamond is a place where games are played and memories are made.
For Jeremy Wagner, it’s a second home.
The Miller School center fielder spent most of his childhood at baseball fields. Whether he was making the rounds playing travel baseball tournaments up and down the East Coast or watching his father, Billy, strike out sluggers to close out games in the Major Leagues, baseball has always been a way of life for Wagner.
“I was born into the game of baseball due to my dad playing in the MLB," Wagner said, "so I started playing the game at a very young age.”
Billy Wagner, who has coached Jeremy at Miller School, played 16 seasons in the big leagues for Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves and amassed 422 saves and nearly 1,200 strikeouts as a closer.
Jeremy couldn’t be prouder of the legacy his father created for him and his older brother, Will, who also starred at Miller and now plays baseball at Liberty University.
“I am lucky to have a dad who played in the Major Leagues,” he said. “Even though I was young when he played, I still remember a lot, like sitting in the box seats at Shea Stadium or going to Florida for my dad’s rehab. There are many lessons my dad taught my brother and I, but the one that has stuck with us is that good things happen to those who work hard.”
Work ethic has never been a problem for Wagner, who also played basketball and continued with the sport until his freshman year when he dedicated himself to one sport.
“From that point, I started taking baseball very seriously,” Wagner said.
Wagner played three seasons for the Mavericks' baseball team and was a vital member of the program’s three straight VISAA Division II state championships. He and his senior teammates were set to embark on another potential state playoff run this spring before the VISAA canceled the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Success didn’t happen overnight for Wagner.
“My game has evolved tremendously throughout the years,” Wagner said. “I started out as a skinny freshman who could barely hit the ball out of the infield or read a fly ball, but over the years, I focused on gaining weight, which led to me hitting balls further and taking better routes to fly balls. This offseason, I hit the weight room hard so I could try and have a season like the previous year. I wanted to improve my game from just hitting singles, to driving balls into the gap."
While all three of his baseball seasons ended with a state championship, Wagner admits that each title was unique.
As a freshman, Wagner was part of a powerhouse team that included future Division I baseball players Tanner Morris (Virginia), Will Wagner (Liberty), Adam Hackenberg (Clemson) and Ethan Murray (Duke).
“That year, we definitely had the best talent among the three championship teams,” Wanger said. “This one is special because we had never won one before and the excitement of it is unexplainable.”
The following year, the Mavericks returned the core of their team, including Hackenberg and Murray, along with Stuart Barrett, now a sophomore at George Mason. He said that team had to work a lot harder, since they had a target on their backs.
Last spring, the team forged its own legacy with a strong mix of veterans and newcomers.
“We didn’t have as talented of a team,” Wagner said. “But we did have a bond and that helped us come back in difficult situations and led us to a third straight state title.”
One of those tough situations was their state semifinal victory over Steward. The Mavericks trailed 10-1 in the fifth inning before embarking on an epic comeback that resulted in a 15-12 win.
Wagner had four hits and drove in five runs in the win. His solo blast in the fifth inning capped a nine running inning to tie the game. Two innings later, he hit back-to-back homers with Garrett Payne to seal the victory.
“I’ve been a part of many big games, but there’s nothing that can top the state semifinal game last year,” Wagner said. “We were getting crushed and we had every reason to give up, but we didn’t. Just to come back that kind of deficit, that late in a game is incredible and I will remember that forever.”
Miller went on to defeat Highland 10-5 the next day to complete the three-peat. Wagner went on to earn VISAA Division II state Player of the Year honors as a junior. He batted .437 with four home runs and 24 runs batted in on the season. The center fielder finished with 38 hits, including 10 doubles and four triples and scored a team-high 35 runs.
Wagner, who will play collegiately next fall at Austin Peay, is just the latest in a line of Miller School baseball players to move on to the next level. He credits the program’s pipeline of college players for helping bring the best out in him.
“Over the years, I’ve tried to emulate my game with guys like Jack Morris (Liberty), Will Wagner and Tanner Morris,” Wagner said. “The way these players worked and played gave me motivation to work hard. I tried to play like these players because they had what I would call the best quality a baseball player can have, which is a high level of baseball IQ.”
This spring, Wagner and his teammates were eager to close out his career with another long playoff run. The senior knew it wouldn’t be easy with Miller making the jump to Division I, but he and his teammates welcomed the challenge.
“Heading into this year, we didn’t know what to expect,” Wagner said. “We knew we had key players joining our team for the first time, but we didn’t know we would have so much team chemistry.”
It didn’t take long for the team to come together and gel. The Mavericks looked sharp in preseason scrimmages against Fluvanna County and Steward School. A week before the season opener against Bishop Monroe Catholic, the season was called off because of the coronavirus.
“What’s special about this year’s team was we all loved being around each other,” Wagner said. “Whether it was in school, practice or off campus. I looked forward to playing with this group of guys and traveling to different states to compete with the top high school.”
Since March, Wagner has tried to keep his baseball skills sharp as he prepares for college ball next season. He’s worked out with his brother, both playing catch and hitting in the cage. He’s also continued his weight-training regimen. All of these things have helped him cope with the lost season.
“Knowing that I’m going to be playing college baseball has kept my spirits up and driven me to work hard during this time,” he said. “This time has been difficult with having online classes and knowing that we should be playing our season right now, but we will all get through it.”
Still, Wagner can’t help put think what might have been for him and his classmates.
“To not be able to play my senior year with this group of guys is heartbreaking,” Wagner said. "We had worked so hard and had such good chemistry. We had a very talented team and it has been hard accepting the fact that I will never play another game in a Miller uniform.”
