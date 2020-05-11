Staying active has never been a problem for Hayley Shifflett.
From horseback riding to volleyball to softball to academics, the Monticello High School junior always is striving to be the best at whatever she sets her mind to.
With a tireless work ethic and will to succeed, Shifflett has already distinguished herself as one of the top student-athletes in Central Virginia.
“For me, key qualities of any athlete are the ability to manage your time, being driven to succeed and not being afraid to fail sometimes,” Shifflett said. “In order to grow, you must fail, so that you know what to improve on. I feel I struggle with that part sometimes, because I don’t like to fail and I don’t like to lose, but I have come to learn that it is part of the game.”
A two-sport standout at Monticello, Shifflett never stops working on her craft. During volleyball season, she would wake up at 5:30 a.m. to get in her morning lift before school. After a full day of school, she would spend two hours at volleyball practice with her Mustang teammates, then make a trip to the softball field to work on hitting and field drills for another two hours.
The work didn’t stop there.
When Shifflett got home, she hit the books hard, completing several hours of homework to maintain her high standard in her four AP classes. The weekends were spent working her part-time job, practicing softball or traveling for high-profile softball tournaments.
“I was exhausted most days, but it made me a stronger person, both mentally and physically,” Shifflett said. “Softball builds up my strength, especially in my arms, so I find that I am strong once volleyball comes around. Volleyball keeps me in better cardio shape. We do quite a bit of conditioning, so when I go into agility and conditioning during the winter for softball, I’m already in pretty good shape.”
The Monticello junior’s hard work is evident on the field. Last spring, she led the Mustangs with a .507 batting average with four home runs and 31 runs batted in. As a sophomore, she scored 27 runs and stole nine bases and turned in a .983 fielding percentage behind the plate.
Shifflett’s success on the diamond has been more than a decade in the making. She played T-ball at the age of 4 and graduated to coach pitch two years later. At the age of 7, her parents enrolled her in travel ball and she’s been playing softball ever since.
“Softball was always my favorite sport because it’s what I grew up on and I’ve always had a passion for it,” Shifflett said.
Another reason softball has played such a large part in her life is because of her godsister, former Madison County standout and current East Carolina player Logyn Estes.
“One athlete I always looked up to was Logyn Estes,” Shifflett said. “She plays softball as well and we played together for a few years when I first started travel ball and then a year right before she went off to play in college. I’ve always admired her work ethic and how driven she has been to succeed.”
Another key component in Shifflett’s progression as a player is the help of the entire Monticello program.
“My teammates and my coaches have been huge keys to my success. My coaches are there to push me and my teammates are there to be my support system,” Shifflett said. “My coaches know my potential and they push me to be better and I wouldn’t be who I am today if they didn’t believe in me or see something that I may have not seen in myself.”
Coach Keith Shifflett, Hayley’s father, has been integral in her development as a player.
“Playing for my dad has been difficult at times, but rewarding at other times,” she said. “He has high expectations of me, so he pushes me to be the best. He can be hard at times, but I know it’s because he knows what I’m capable of and he wants me to succeed. Our relationship on the field is totally different than off the field. On the field, he’s pushing me to be better, but off the field, he’s loving and he’s more like my dad than my coach at those times.”
On the volleyball court, Shifflett was the last line of defense for a young Mustangs team as a defensive specialist. She also served as an offensive threat with her ability to make things happen from the service line.
“My strengths for volleyball are my serve and also my ability to react quickly,” Shifflett said. “Because of softball, I am able to read situations and see the ball well, so this allows me to get to balls more quickly and get them before they drop.”
Shifflett admits that playing multiple sports is demanding.
“It’s slightly difficult to juggle both, but it has now become a lifestyle for me and I don’t mind it,” Shifflett said. “I find myself extremely bored when I don’t have things to do because once I get in a routine, then I stick with it and over quarantine, it has been difficult to do so.”
Another aspect of Shifflett’s game that she has worked on this season is leadership.
“I’ve been learning how to be a good leader without being a dictator and I think I improved on that since last year,” she said.
In the classroom, Shifflett is just as focused. Her favorite subject is science and she’s enrolled in the Health & Medical Science Academy at Monticello.
Shifflett enjoys watching Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds on Netflix and her ultimate goal is to pursue a career in the forensics field in college.
Although she doesn’t have much down time, Shifflett admits when she does, it usually involves spending time with the horses and dogs on her family farm in Scottsville.
The family has eight horses, including five Clydesdales and a trio of quarter horses. Shifflett’s mom has always ridden horses and introduced Hayley to them at a very young age.
“We had a very good beginner horse when I wanted to learn how to ride and I loved it,” Shifflett said. “I never entered any competition, I did it mostly for fun. We had started working on barrels when I ultimately had to give it up because of my sports schedule.”
She sees a lot of similarities between softball and riding horses.
“The things I enjoyed the most about riding was building the bond between you and the horse,” she said. “Once you have that relationship built up, you understand each other better and it’s a connection.”
Shifflett also enjoys making the trek to the vineyard at Mount Ida Reserve to visit with the family’s four Anatolian Shepherds.
“We’ve raised them since they were puppies,” said Shifflett, whose father manages the vineyard. “To us, they are almost like pets, but they have a job and that is to guard the vineyard from animals that might eat the grapes. Even though they don’t live in our house, they are still a part of our family.”
The Monticello product admits she’s had a little more free time this spring after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring sports season.
“This spring, I was really looking forward to playing with my teammates,” Shifflett said. “We all get along really well and we were basically a family. Our team has a lot of talent and I really wanted to go a long way in the postseason. Fortunately, our team is pretty young, so will practically will have the same team next year.”
One of the things she misses the most as a catcher are the waves of emotions that come with every pitch.
“The most thrilling part of the position is when one of your teammates makes a perfect throw home to get a girl out and keep her from scoring,” Shifflett said. “That’s the best feeling because I’m so proud of my teammates for making the throw and we also got the girl out. After that, it would have to be between throwing a girl out and when there’s a strikeout to end the inning because then the whole team gets all jacked up to go hit.”
While missing out on her favorite sport is tough, Shifflett understands that keeping people safe and healthy from the spread of the coronavirus is more important than a game.
Still, there has been some lessons that have come from the pandemic.
“One thing I learned over this time is that you shouldn’t take anything for granted,” Shifflett said. “It was extremely difficult for me to not be able to go to practice every day after school or plan team get togethers anymore. I miss taking the field with them and getting ready with them before game days and I can’t wait until next season to do so.”
