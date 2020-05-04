ORANGE — Brett Jennings grew up loving baseball.
Whether it was a game of catch with his dad or striking out a batter to seal a Jefferson District win, the Orange County High School standout has always felt at home on the diamond.
That all changed last spring, when Jennings tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow during the Hornets' Region 5B semifinal matchup against eventual state champion Stafford.
The Hornets trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning when Jennings’ baseball future changed.
“I was pitching and the pitch prior to the tear, I felt something weird, but I let it go,” Jennings said. "Then the next pitch, I threw a fastball and as soon as I let it go, I felt a pop and the ball barley made it 50 feet. I came out of the game. I knew something was seriously wrong.”
Two days later, Jennings visited a specialist and had an MRI on his right arm. The results confirmed Jennings’ worst fear.
“When the results came back, I was pretty devastated,” he said. “I had to decide if I wanted to have Tommy John surgery to repair it, which would require a 12- to 18-month recovery and force me to miss any chances of playing my senior year.”
Jennings elected not to have surgery in hopes of returning to the diamond this spring.
“I opted out of surgery and rested for several months,” Jennings said. “I did not pick up a ball for eight months. It was depressing to watch others on the mound when senior year began, knowing I couldn’t pitch anymore. I felt like I made the right decision regarding the surgery because I was determined to play baseball my senior year.”
Because of the elbow injury, Jennings wouldn’t be able to throw much, so he talked with Orange County coach Adam Utz and his doctors to come up with a plan to make that happen. They collectively agreed that first base would be his best option.
“I adjusted my arm angle and was throwing well and the pain was tolerable,” Jennings said. “I did not enjoy playing first base. However, it was important to me to play my senior year.”
Jennings said he was very familiar with Tommy John surgery because it is a procedure that has become more common for Major League Baseball players to get.
“I knew a baseball player in another county who had had the surgery, but I didn’t talk to him about it. I pretty much made the decision on my own not to have the surgery," Jennings said. "My parents didn’t want to persuade me one way or the other as they didn’t want me to resent them for the decision.”
This wasn’t the first time Jennings missed part of the season because of injury. Prior to his sophomore season, he suffered a leg injury playing pickup basketball in the gym nearly two months before the start of spring practice.
“I broke my tibial tubercle, a bone around my knee. I was playing basketball and landed all my weight on my right leg. I was in a brace for six weeks," Jennings said. "I completed physical therapy and worked hard to be able to still pitch my sophomore year. It is ironic that I worked my way back from that just to suffer a career-ending UCL tear at the end of my junior year.”
After months of rehab, Jennings returned to the diamond this spring and looked as sharp as ever. In Orange County’s two scrimmages, he had six hits, including a 380-foot drive that caromed off the outfield wall.
“I was going to focus on hitting as that was going well,” he said. “I played well at first base, no errors. Again, it wasn’t my favorite position. My most memorable moment out of the two scrimmages was my inside-the-park home run at Porterfield Park.”
Jennings' love of baseball started as a child playing T-Ball in Central Virginia. He played other sports, including football, basketball, soccer, golf and wrestled, but baseball was, by far, is favorite.
“Baseball was my dad's favorite and that interested me,” Jennings said. “I was shy when I was little and baseball was where I was comfortable. I enjoyed learning to pitch.”
He developed into a standout infielder for Orange County, playing shortstop, third base and second base, along with pitching, during his time with the Hornets.
The senior really made a name for himself on the mound. He threw in the upper 80’s and was very adept at hitting his spots.
“You have to think like the hitter,” he said. “I always felt like I had a talent or throwing and dad always worked with me.”
At the plate, he tried to maintain a simple approach at the plate, but stay aggressive. Defensively, he tried to emulate Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez's good footwork, technique and ability to put the ball into play.
“By senior year, I was hitting really well,” Jennings said. “I wasn’t trying to do too much while being aggressive at the plate. While pitching [before tearing my UCL] you have to think like the hitter. I was throwing upper 80s and hitting my spots. I always felt like I had a talent for throwing and dad always worked with me.”
Jennings had interest from Longwood and VMI as a pitcher prior to the injury. Since then, his main focus has been earning a degree and starting a career. He was waitlisted at JMU before discovering the MRI Tech program at Piedmont Virginia Community College.
“I have decided to pursue that,” Jennings said. “I guess I have played my last game of baseball.”
Like most of his senior classmates, Jennings is disappointed to miss out on the end of his senior year.
“It’s been extremely difficult,” Jennings said. “I opted out of surgery only to play my senior year and it was taken from me.”
Aside from baseball, Jennings said he enjoys bass fishing and working on cars with his grandfather. He currently owns a Toyota truck and Honda Civic Si.
“I’m waiting on a new exhaust for my Honda that my granddaddy and I will install,” Jennings said. “I can’t pick a dream car. I love too many of them.”
Despite the unexpected ending of his high school career, Jennings admits there’s plenty of fond memories from playing baseball.
“I always remember practicing with my dad and getting coached on what I needed to change,” he said. “School practices with my younger brother as he was playing JV this season. The friendships that grew through baseball. Traveling to regionals and sophomore year’s team. The feeling of hitting a home run. The feeling of strikeout out a batter and my granddaddy keeping my stats.”
