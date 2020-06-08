While there’s no defense for size inside, it’s the guard play that carries a basketball team.
Kobi Copeland proved that on a nightly basis this past season as he led Tandem Friends School to the Delaney Athletic Conference tournament semifinal game.
The 5-foot-11 guard averaged a team-high 18.7 points a game this season to lead the Badgers to a 13-9 record. He was a second-team all-Delaney Athletic Conference selection.
Copeland’s ascent as one of the top basketball players in Central Virginia has been a long, but steady process, which began as soon as he picked up a basketball.
“Growing up, I played a lot of sports – basketball, football, lacrosse and soccer,” Copeland said. “Basketball just stuck out to me the most because of the competitive up and down constant nature. Trying to put the ball in the basket, that’s what I loved about it.”
In high school, Copeland played two seasons at Monticello before making the jump to the private school ranks for his final two seasons.
In his first season at Tandem, ranked second on the team in scoring with 14.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds a game. He said the transition from the public school ranks was fairly smooth.
With the graduation of several key performers, the senior guard took on a larger role for the Badgers, both as a scorer as well as from a leadership standpoint.
“My biggest skillset is my shooting ability,” Copeland said. “I can also get my teammates involved. The things I improved on last season was my leadership. Knowing how to lead a team is huge.”
Another aspect of his game that he’s worked on is using all areas on the court.
“My game has evolved around the basket,” Copeland said. “Getting into the lane, creating open shots for my teammates and stopping for a mid-range jumper are things that I’ve worked on.”
He also evaluates other players to try to improve his game. One of his favorite players is Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
“I love how he’s so poised and he can score at all three levels,” Copeland said.
The hard work was on display this winter as Copeland was a bona fide game-changer for Tandem Friends throughout the season.
He poured in 25 points during a season-opening loss to Miller School of Albemarle. Later in the season, he tallied 27 points against a St. Anne’s-Belfield team that reached the VISAA Division I state quarterfinals, and added 35 points against Trinity Christian.
The best game of the year came on Senior Night against Regents. Copeland scored 18 points, including a couple of clutch shots down the stretch to lead his team to a win.
“That’s a game I won’t ever forget,” Copeland said. “I hit two 3-pointers in a row to force the game into overtime.”
Off the court, Copeland enjoys spending time with friends and family. He enjoys playing video games on his Playstation 4. In addition, he loves to watch sports on television.
The Tandem Friends School graduate is also a fan of music.
“Most people don’t know that I can sing,” he said. “But I’ve never really tried to sing in front of anyone.”
Even after the season ended, Copeland continued to work on his game.
“After online schooling, I would go out on the patio and work out and shoot just to keep at it,” he said. “I also have two younger brothers that keep me occupied all the time.”
Copeland hopes his basketball career isn’t over. This fall, he plans to try to walk on at Radford University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.