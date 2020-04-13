There wasn’t much that Noah Hargrove didn’t accomplish during his four years as a member of the Western Albemarle swimming team.
The senior captured four individual state titles, six relay crowns and was a key cog in the Warriors’ run to three straight VHSL Class 3 state championships.
But Hargrove admits that success is not what fuels him.
“It may sound backwards, but personally success doesn’t drive me,” said Hargrove, who also is a nationally ranked junior swimmer. “It is the failure and desire to be better than I was the previous day that pushes me. I find that by setting an example, it helps to lead the group to success and when the group is succeeding, it allows you to succeed. It creates a cycle of success. The team feeds you and you feed the team and that only works if everyone buys in. It takes one to fail and all to succeed.”
The senior has risen the standard at Western Albemarle during his high school career. A USA Swimming high school all-american, Hargrove earned all-state honors 12 times during his career and is the only athlete in program history to post a top 10 time in every event.
“The races that mean the most to me are the ones that exemplify the grit and tenacity that define my attitude towards adversity,” Hargrove said. “Overcoming a deficit or pushing through a race makes the swim much more rewarding than achieving a personal best. Due to my mentality towards racing, even my least favorite stroke, the backstroke, can make for one of my most enjoyable races and by comparing my times to myself and not others, it gives me an opportunity to succeed in strokes and races I am not as well versed in as other swimmers.”
Hargrove’s path to swimming stardom started in elementary school. At the age of six, he and his brother asked their parents to join the Boar’s Head summer swim team for water safety. His parents agreed, but required them to make three-year commitment to the sport.
Hargrove was hooked.
He went on to join the Charlottesville YMCA Aquatic Club as an 8-year-old so he could pursue his love of the sport. Hargrove played rec soccer growing up and won a few Frostbite tournaments before most of his friends moved up to challenge or travel soccer. He also played squash at Boar’s Head before he broke his arm after his sixth grade year.
“Coming out of surgery, I was told I was still allowed to swim and I burst into tears,” he said. “From that point on, swimming became my sport and my passion for years to come.”
The results speak for themselves.
As a freshman, Hargrove placed in four events and was named team Rookie of the Year as Western Albemarle finished second to Hidden Valley at the state meet. Since then, Hargrove was named Team MVP as he led Western Albemarle to a state championship three-peat. During that stretch, he won gold three times in the 200-freestyle relay and captured top honors in the 200 individual medley twice, including a come-from-behind victory in this year’s state meet. He also won his first state title in the 100-yard butterfly as a senior.
“I honestly don’t have a favorite event,” he said. “When I was younger, my major was backstroke, but that has now shifted to my worst stroke. Nowadays, I enjoy training IM the most and racing anything that puts me in a tight race where it becomes more about one’s drive to beat the other swimmers and less about racing for a PR.”
Hargrove admits that the races that stand out for him this season was his 200-yard freestyle win at the Hanover High Invitational and his state victory in the 200 IM.
“Both races, I chased down my opponents, winning the event for the team and not giving up on a race,” he said.
The accomplishment at the state meet was even more impressive considering Hargrove was under the weather.
“Going into the state meet, I got quite sick,” Hargrove said. “I had a lung virus and was fighting it throughout the meet. Regardless of the state of my body, the drive to succeed for the team and to excel in order for a collective victory led to both team and individual wins. I would say the team made me successful. The hours spent training with them and the culture pushes you to your best, even in times of strife and hardship. Because you find yourself swimming for the team, it doesn’t matter if it is a really or individual, the motivation is still the same and both offer a bountiful reward.”
That reward was Western Albemarle taking home a state title for a third-straight year, an accomplishment Hargrove and his teammates take a lot of pride in.
“The team culture is the singular most important thing for team to be victorious,” he said. “It takes dedication and effort form all in order for the team to excel. The success doesn’t drive the team, the team drives the success and that is why Western has had so much success. Coach Dan [Bledsoe] has created the team culture that leads to success as a result. I think I have improved in my leadership and ability to drive others to be better than they thought they could be. Additionally, I think my training has improved along with the quality of the practice and the attention to detail, especially on underwaters.”
Hargrove loves competition and prepares game plans for each race.
“I love to race,” he said. “Whichever race it is, if I know I am head-to-head with someone coming into the last 50 [yards], I will make them want it more than they have ever wanted it if they are going to beat me. Because of that, my coach and my mom have called me the comeback kid sometimes.”
Hargrove credits former teammate and current Virginia swimmer August Lamb for bringing out the best in him.
“For years, he kicked my [butt] racing and he still does, but I have found myself chasing after him since the day I became aware of the competitive aspect of the sport,” he said. “Additionally, I have tried to emulate his calmness behind the blocks and it has helped, allowing me to enjoy the experience and get joy out of racing.”
Hargrove also credits his parents, who instilled a positive mindset in him at an early age.
“Personally, I do not think I would be where I was if it were not for my parents, who made it very clear to me at a young age that the most important thing is giving your best effort, no matter what the outcome,” he said. “That has stuck with me and created an unrelenting work ethic. My work ethic and unwillingness to quit are things that I am most proud of, not my time, not my success and failures. It is my work ethic and drive to not give up, In both competition and training. I think to be elite you must combine that with an unmatched and competitive drive and an ability to perform. I have lived by Michael Jordan’s quote, ‘Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.’”
That passion and desire isn’t just seen in the pool, but in the classroom as well. Hargrove is a member of several National Honor Societies at Western Albemarle, including math, English and science. He also earned Certificate of Excellence in world history, engineering, chemistry and calculus.
Hargrove enjoys most classes, especially those learning toward math and science. He also enjoys economics and has as a strong interest in graphic design.
Outside of school, he enjoys spending time with friends and family. Hargrove has a fondness for the Marvel and Star Wars movie series and has enjoyed the series of “The Mandalorian” and “The Witcher.” But he admits, school and swimming take top priority.
“I normally find myself doing school work and ensuring my success academically before moving to other things,” he said. “If I have completed my work and feeling anti-social, I will play some Xbox or slip into a YouTube or Netflix hole. I find myself defining who I am through my goals and aspirations to improve, whether it be as friends, a son, a student or a swimmer.”
That mindset helped him during the recruiting process. Despite his success, Hargrove has struggled to gain attention of college coaches, which he admitted was demoralizing at times.
“The recruiting process was difficult and long,” he said. “There were a lot of failures and it was hard not getting responses and feeling like everything you had done was not enough, even if you were beating their recruits in the class above you.”
The wait was worth it, however. Hargrove committed to swim at Kenyon College, a private college in Gambier, Ohio.
“I am beyond excited to get the opportunity to continue my academics and athletics there,” Hargrove said. “The chance to continue swimming, especially ending on a note where all of your championship meets were canceled, helps to ease the pain of going out on a note like that. Additionally, getting to do what I love for another four years is wonderful and I am looking forward to pushing myself and growing more as my time at Kenyon passes.”
Swimming is just not a sport, but a passion. Between CYAC and high school, he invests approximately 22 hours a week in his sport.
“I love training, it is my bread and butter,” Hargrove said. “It gives me an opportunity to improve every morning and the ability to prove who I am an what I am made out of every day.”
