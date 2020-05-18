With the last episode of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” in the book, a new generation of basketball fans got a glimpse into the work ethic and competitive drive that made Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls an NBA dynasty.
Tommy Mangrum held a similar role for Western Albemarle’s basketball team during his high school career, leading his team to a pair of VHSL Class 3 state Final 4 appearances.
“I think this past season was just about as perfect a senior season as I could’ve hoped for,” Mangrum said. “I put everything I had on the floor and I could see my hard work paying off. I couldn’t have done any of it though without my coaches putting so much trust and faith in me and allowing me to go out every night and do my things. Also, my teammates were amazing. They were always supportive and every one of them worked so hard and did everything they could to help us win.”
The 6-foot-2-inch senior averaged 19.7 points a game this season as he established a new program record for points (592) in a season. He also contributed 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals a game while leading the Jefferson District in scoring.
Mangrum finished his career with 1,313 points, which ranked second behind Ryan Ingram (1.426) on the all-time list. He also racked up 595 rebounds in his career, just behind Marcus Bowles (653) on the program’s all-time list.
“It’s an amazing accomplishment,” Mangrum said. “It just proves that hard work does pay off. Being second all-time in scoring and rebounding is just so special. My whole life, I have been working and practicing to become the best basketball player I could be. It’s so gratifying and rewarding to look back at it all when it’s all said and done and see my name in the record books.”
The journey to stardom started at the age of four as Mangrum took up the sport in a local YMCA league.
“My parents really wanted me to play sports during my youth to keep me active, have fun and hopefully learn valuable life lessons through the sports I played,” Mangrum said.
Baseball was also a part of the mix and Mangrum played both sports heading into his sophomore year when he made a decision to focus on one sport.
“I decided to stop playing baseball because, at that point, I stopped enjoying it as much as I did when I was younger,” Mangrum said. “I really wanted to focus on basketball and put all my effort into it so I could become the best player that I could be.”
The decision paid immediate dividends for Mangrum. As a sophomore, he hit a shot at the buzzer to help Western Albemarle beat Hidden Valley in the state quarterfinals. The Warriors followed that up with a big road win over Northside in the state semifinals to reach the state title game.
Mangrum said that victory over Northside was one of his most memorable games of his high school career.
“We were going into a very hostile environment, playing against the best team in the state who was undefeated,” he said. “We were the underdogs. I remember winning and everyone in the stands were just in shock at what just happened.
The Warriors lost to John Marshall in the state title game at VCU’s Sigel Center, but the senior has fond memories from that experience.
“That was an amazing environment,” he said. “Even though we lost, I remember how fun everything was.”
As a junior, Mangrum became the go-to offensive option and flourished in the role. He led the team in scoring and was a force as a post player for Coach Darren Maynard’s team. The Warriors lost in the Region 3C quarterfinals last year, which served as motivation heading into his senior campaign.
Known for his high basketball IQ and footwork, Maynard and assistant coach Ryan Hughes discussed moving Mangrum to a shooting guard to take advantage of several new post players expected to join the varsity roster.
Mangrum embraced the challenge.
“Coach Maynard and [Ryan] Hughes had a lot of faith in me as a player and I think that helped the transition from being a post player to becoming a guard,” he said. “It took a lot of work in the offseason to enhance my game, but it paid off and I was able to prosper playing the perimeter. My biggest improvements coming into last season was my shooting, ball-handling, quickness and strength.”
The move enabled Mangrum to also follow in the footsteps of his favorite basketball player Anthony Davis. “The Brow” played guard growing up before an eight-inch growth spurt in high school transitioned him into an inside presence and rim-protector. Despite his 6-foot-11 size, Davis still maintained his ball-handling and shooting skills that has made him nearly unguardable in college and now as a professional.
“He’s been my favorite basketball player since he played at Kentucky,” Mangrum said. “I love the way he’s able to dominate in the post, but also stretch the floor and knock down 3’s. He’s a very complete player who has no weaknesses and that’s what I strive to be.”
Mangrum spent the offseason working on his ball-handling and shooting skills to make him a better player. He said the switch to guard was seamless because of his ability to space the floor with his shooting ability.
“It doesn’t take me long to figure out what the best option is when I have the ball in my hands,” he said. “ I think my footwork is really good, especially under the rim. I’m able to move around big crowds of people without a violation and find an opening and have an easy basket. My touch, if I’m anywhere near the basket, I can get a shot off and it’s going in.”
Nowhere was his court awareness more on display than his buzzer-beater against Liberty Christian Academy in his final game in Western Albemarle’s gym.
“My buzzer beater was a moment I will never forget,” Mangrum said. “Everything happened in slow motion. I remember it like it was yesterday. The play didn’t go exactly how we planned, but we had to improvise. I had the ball in my hands with about five seconds left and I knew I had to get a shot up. So, I did a little move, created space and got a great look at the basket. When it went in, I had this huge rush of adrenaline. The whole student section rushed the floor. It was one of the best moments of my life so far.”
Mangrum’s shot was one of three last-minute buckets Western Albemarle made during its run to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. Henry Sullivan layup against Spotswood started the run and Andrew Shifflett’s last second layup against Northside sent the Warriors to the state semis.
“That was crazy that run we had,” Mangrum said. “Being in those tight, buzzer-beating moments when your season life’s on the line is definitely nerve-racking, but it’s key to stay confident and believe you’re going to win. Seeing Henry and Andrew hit those buzzer-beaters was awesome. Both of them are great basketball players and work so hard. It was so special for me to see all their hard work pay off and reaping the rewards.”
Away from the hardwood, Mangrum has plenty to keep him busy. When he’s not working out or playing pickup basketball at the Aquatics and Fitness Center, he’s a self-proclaimed movie buff. His favorite movies include “Parasite” and “Fight Club."
His favorite subject in school is history.
“I have a pretty good memory and learning about our world’s past just really interests me,” Mangrum said.
Another one Mangrum’s interest includes traveling. Every summer, his family plans a trip to unique destination, both nationally and abroad. He’s visited nearly every state in the United States, but his favorite spot so far is Hawaii.
“It’s just like paradise,” Mangrum said. “It’s so pretty and the weather’s perfect and there are beaches everywhere.
Internationally, he’s been do a number of impressive locales, including Singapore and Florence Italy.
“I think the places I’ve been to are Singapore,” Mangrum said. “The city is so advanced and it’s just filled with all this unique architecture and bright lights. “Florence is a very peaceful and clean city. There’s so much to do and there’s such a positive atmosphere.”
Mangrum said his goal is to visit every continent. His ultimate destination is Interlaken, Switzerland.
It’s been more than two months since his final high school game and Mangrum’s accolades are immense, including earning Jefferson District and Region 3C players of the year as well as first-team all-state honors.
He signed to play at Hood College next winter, but will never forget the good times at Western Albemarle.
“I think what I will remember most about my time playing for Western was the environment,” Mangrum said. “It’s a winning culture and Coach Maynard instills that on all of us. We work very hard in practice and never take a day off. We’re not afraid of anyone and will never back down to an opponent. It was so much fun to play in that system. Also, the student body was amazing. Every home game our students always came out to cheer us on. Our students really packed the house this year.”
