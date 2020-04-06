STANARDSDVILLE — No one disputes that Logan Barbour is one of the best athletes at William Monroe High School. At home, there is a little more debate about where he ranks athletically within his own family.
His father was a two-sport standout at Albemarle High School, playing football and baseball for the Patriots. He even received interest from the New York Mets before a knee injury ended any hopes of a professional career. His mother played basketball and softball at William Monroe and was an all-state first baseman during her playing days.
“We’re a competitive family,” Barbour said. “We always argue who the best athletes are, but I think it’s me.”
He has a valid case.
This season, Barbour has helped lead the Greene Dragons to regional playoff berths in football and basketball and was an all-Northwestern District and Region 3B selection in both sports.
Barbour credits his competitive nature in sports to his parents.
“I started playing sports because I wanted to be like my mom and dad,” he said. “They were both athletes, so that inspired me to play. I tried to play baseball and soccer growing up as well, but football and basketball clicked. I enjoyed basketball the most because it comes naturally. I like the faster pace and intensity that comes with basketball.”
Last fall, he was a wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner for William Monroe as the Greene Dragons rebounded from an 0-3 start to earn a share of the Northwestern District Class 3 title and the program’s first home playoff game in decades.
Barbour said the season shifted in early October with a 22-15 road victory at Western Albemarle.
“It felt great being able to flip our whole season around after a tough start,” Barbour said. “We had a tough group of guys who wouldn’t give up after the first three games. Our turning point was a big win against Western Albemarle. That’s when our whole team realized how good we could really be.”
The Greene Dragons won four of their remaining five regular season games to earn a playoff spot and a home showdown against Skyline. The playoff game was a tough one for Barbour, who broke his hand midway through the first half while trying to make a tackle.
“I can remember the play like it was yesterday,” Barbour said. “I went to tackle the man with the ball and when I went to wrap up, my hand hit my teammates helmet. I knew it was bad right away because when I moved my fingers, I could feel the bones grinding in my hand.”
William Monroe lost 42-20 to Skyline, ending its season with a 6-5 record. For Barbour, it was a tough pill to swallow.
“When I had to leave the game early against Skyline, I felt like I let the team down,” Barbour said. “I wanted to go back in so bad, but the pain was too bad. We were a brotherhood and just having to leave the game mid-game was really hard.”
Not only did the injury end his football season, but it delayed the start of his basketball season. The original diagnosis called for Barbour to miss the first half of the basketball season and return midway through January.
“I was upset when I first broke my hand because I didn’t know how long I would be out,” Barbour said. “I stayed positive by thinking about what I could do to perform better when I came back. I worked out a lot and it made me stay positive.
“Finding out that I was going to have to sit out a couple of games at the beginning of the season was hard. But I knew that if I worked hard, I would get to come back faster. I stayed positive by thinking about what I could do to perform better when I came back.”
Barbour worked diligently to speed up the process, working with doctors and also his own rehab to get back on the court as quickly as he could. The junior point guard missed only five games and returned Dec. 18 for a game with Park View (Sterling), nearly a month ahead of schedule.
“I had rehab with a doctor once a week and every other day I would do stuff on my own,” Barbour said. “ I knew that if I wouldn’t do stuff on my own, I wouldn’t be able to come back early.”
Barbour’s return to the basketball court ignited his team. After a 1-4 start, the Greene Dragons won 12 of their next 15 games and repeated as district champs.
“It was a great feeling to come back and my teammates were happy about it as well,” Barbour said. “When I came back, it was like we found the missing piece and started playing like a team. We had a tough start to district play, but told ourselves that we wanted to back back-to-back district champs. I think that gave us the mindset to stay hungry and we were able to have a great second half to district play.”
He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds,4.1 assists and 1.3 steals a game for William Monroe and took 10 charges. The Greene Dragons averaged 25 turnovers a game with Barbour on the sidelines in a cast. When he returned, that number was cut in half.
“His most underrated quality is his defense,” William Monroe boys basketball coach Brett Maynard said. “He is a great all-around defender, plays great help defense and can also lock down the better players on opposing teams.”
Juggling two sports is not easy, but Barbour likes the challenge.
“I move pretty fast and I’m able to elevate over defenders in both sports,” Barbour said. “In basketball, I am able to drive into the lane and create for my teammates. In football, I use my speed and athleticism to elevate over defenders on offense and defense. I covered receivers well. I improved my strength and aggressiveness, which showed early in the season. I was able to finish through contact a lot better than previous years.”
He noted that the athletes that he’s followed the most have also donned William Monroe uniforms. Kamron McCain and Anthony Terry have both made big impacts on him.
“Watching Kamron made me want to be a crafty guard," Barbour said. "Watching Anthony made me want to be able to be a good athlete and scorer as well.”
Those skill sets have made Barbour popular among college coaches. He’s already talked to coaches from Randolph-Macon about opportunities to play either basketball or football there. In addition, he’s received interest from Hood College, Holy Cross and Hamilton College for basketball.
Off the court, he continues to stay active with his friends. Barbour’s favorite subjects are history and math and his favorite movie is “Get Out.” In addition, he’s also a big fan of the Virginia Cavaliers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bulls.
But his favorite activity is going fishing a couple of times a month with family and friends at local lakes in Greene County.
“It is a good stress reliever,” Barbour said. “I’ve been fishing since I was younger with my dad. I don’t really have a particular fish I like to catch, as long as I catch one.”
