When healthy, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are arguably one of the best guard tandems in all of basketball.
At Western Albemarle, Coach Darren Maynard has similar admiration for the play of his backcourt as the Warriors head into Tuesday’s VHSL Class 3 state semifinal game with Lakeland.
Senior Riley Prichard and junior Andrew Shifflett both average nearly eight points and more than three assists a game for the Warriors. But it’s their all-around play and contributions not seen in a box score that make them so valuable.
“Andrew and Riley are the foundation of our team,” Maynard said. “As great as [Region 3B Player of the Year] Tommy [Mangrum] has been, we would not be anywhere near where we are now without the two of them. They both handle the ball very well and are interchangeable at the point. They may be the best combination of defensive guards that we’ve ever had here. They both can really guard you and like doing it. They take a lot of pride in the that aspect of the game.”
In the Jefferson District opener back in December, Prichard hit the game-winning bucket against rival Albemarle. Nearly three months later, Shifflett corralled a tip from Henry Sullivan and scored at the buzzer to beat Northside and lift the Warriors into the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons.
“The buzzer-beater against Northside was a very memorable moment for me and it’s something I will cherish for a long time,” Shifflett said. "It was fulfilling to watch the fans flood the court as we were celebrating. My brother, Carter, was one of the first people to get on the court after the game and being able to share that moment with him was truly special for me.”
The foundation for the backcourt started in 2018, when Prichard and Shifflett were paired together and tasked with leading a team that had lost to John Marshall in the state title game the season before.
The team won 15 games, but was ousted by Rockbridge County in the Region 3C quarterfinals.
“I think last season hit me, Andrew and Tommy very similarly,” Prichard said. “We hated how last season ended and knowing that this season was in our hands, it inspired us to give this season everything we have. All three of us put in a lot of work in the offseason and it has translated on the court. Tommy especially, he completely transformed his game from a post to a guard. It’s been really impressive to watch his improvement from last year to this year.”
Instead of resting on their laurels, Prichard and Shifflett went to work to improve their games.
“After our early exit in the postseason last year, we made it a point go get in the gym this offseason and make sure that it wouldn’t happen again, which was a huge part in creating the bond we have on the court,” Shifflett said. “Throughout the season, our chemistry has grown tremendously as we rely on each other to make plays every night on the court.”
Prichard is a traditional point guard. The senior has a strong command of the offense and helps put his teammates in position to make plays on the offensive end. He’s averaged 7.7 points and 7.6 rebounds a game this season for the Warriors and has chipped in 1.6 steals a game.
“My strengths are taking care of the basketball and controlling the pace of the game,” Prichard said. “Andrew is almost always matched up against the other team’s best player because of his defensive ability and he knows how to make plays on the offensive end too.”
Shifflett is a more conventional shooting guard, but can also get to the basket off the dribble. The junior averages 7.4 points a game and 4.5 rebounds and leads the team with 2.4 steals.
“Our play style and skill sets are a lot alike and that can be seen through our similar stat line each game,” Shifflett said. "This offseason, Riley and I frequently went to the gym and worked on the same type of drills, which has probably contributed to our similar play style this year. I would say Riley and I pride ourselves on reading the defense correctly and finding the open man. There is a great amount of satisfaction that comes with seeing your teammates score and succeed.”
A long-time fan of Virginia basketball, Shifflett grew up watching Malcolm Brogdon and sees a lot of himself in the Indiana Pacers guard.
“Brogdon is a strong defensive guard that is also a lethal threat on offense, which is something I have tried to pattern my game after,” Shifflett said.
Prichard said the two backcourt mates are interchangeable at the guard position for the Warriors, which leads to better continuity and confidence in making plays and handling the ball against pressure on the court.
“Our games definitely complement each other,” he said. “While I’m better at controlling the pace of the game, Andrew’s strengths are outhustling the other team and making those gritty plays that usually go unnoticed, but win us big games. We spent a lot of time together the past two seasons, on and off the court, which has definitely contributed to our strong chemistry. We are not afraid to hold each other accountable and push each other to be better.”
After playing alongside Prichard last season as a sophomore, Shifflett has tried to emulate his backcourt mate’s ability to break the press and control the offense.
“He set a great example of how to operate in the backcourt and get what we need in order to win,” Shifflett said. “ Last year, Riley and I had good amount of chemistry on the court, but this year has taken it to a new level. Both of us had to step into larger roles as leaders on the team, which cause us to be on the same page at all times.”
Maynard agreed.
“Andrew and Riley seem to have a real feel for where the other is or will be,” he said. “Their skill set is quite extensive and very similar. They have great chemistry together. They have both completely bought into our culture and system, which has led to others following suit. Both are selfless and great teammates.”
At Western Albemarle (23-6), Maynard preaches fundamentals and the point guard position is under the microscope as much as anyone.
“To be successful under Coach Maynard, you really have to buy into his philosophies,” Prichard said. “He emphasizes that defense wins games and that energy and effort, both physically and mentally are key components to being successful.”
Another staple under Maynard preaches to his team, particularly the guards, is maintaining their composure in close games.
“It was vital to learn how to be patient,” Shifflett said. “As soon as I came into the Western basketball program, playing quality defense was highly emphasized. I tried to buy into the selfless defensive plays that we pride ourselves on such as taking charges. Getting a charge is a very rewarding play in our program and the fans have come to recognize that recently. Some of the loudest cheers from the crowd this year have come off of charge calls.”
Maynard has been impressed with the growth of his team guards.
“They have really grown into being clutch performers,” Maynard said. “They both have learned some painful lessons from some tough losses earlier in the year. Some of the mistakes we made in those games, Andrew and Riley have definitely corrected and have helped their teammates do the same. They both have been fantastic leaders for us, along with Tommy, they have helped set and reinforce our culture all year long.”
