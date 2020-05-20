Edgar Batcheller picked up a lacrosse stick for the first time during his freshman year of high school in hopes of trying out a new sport.
Four years later, he is poised to play the sport at the collegiate level. Batcheller has committed to play lacrosse next year for Dickinson College in Pennsylvania.
“Dickinson was a great fit for me, not only athletically, but also academically,” Batcheller said. “I loved the idea of having small classes and the kind of responsibility of being a college student and a lacrosse player is something that I’m really looking forward to.”
Batcheller played three seasons for the Warriors program. As a junior, he recorded 26 goals and 12 assists as a midfielder. He also registered 33 ground balls and was an honorable mention all-region selection for a Western Albemarle program that made another long playoff run.
Along with his prowess in the midfield, Batcheller also saw action on the wings on both ends of the field for the Warriors. That versatility should prove beneficial at the next level.
“Although a gritty ground ball and transition guy, I’m more of an offensive player for the most part,” Batcheller said. "I could see myself playing in the Dickinson system on the offensive side of the ball mainly. As for the coach's plans for me, wherever he sees me best fit, I’ll play. Whether that’s attack or midfield.”
The road to Dickinson was an interesting one for Batcheller. He had originally verbally committed to Sewanee. That all changed last fall when Dickinson Coach Dave Webster raved about Batcheller's game film and wanted him as a part of their program.
“Something that really changed my mind was definitely the things I heard about Coach Webster and his staff,’ he said. “He’s a very supportive, yet tough coach, that I think will really push me to reach my full potential as a player and a person. I appreciated their belief in me.”
The college itself also left a lasting impact on Batcheller.
“I felt it was a great fit to push myself to improve on the field and in the classroom,” Batcheller said. “The coaching staff was great as well and I hear nothing but great things. I’m super excited to get started this fall.”
Batcheller also formed a kinship with some of his future teammates.
“Some of the players I spoke to were supper supportive of me possibly joining the program,” Batcheller said. “The atmosphere there is great and so are the facilities and people as well.”
The Western Albemarle product said playing college lacrosse will definitely be a challenge, and one that he embraces.
“I want to grow as much as a player and person as I possibly can,” he said. “I just want to be able to fulfill my potential and hopefully make a positive impact on the program. I’m really optimistic about the future and set myself to very high standards, so I’m excited to see where it takes me. I’m ready.”
In the classroom, Batcheller is still undecided on his course of study but is leaning toward a science-based career. He credits Western Albemarle teacher Carol Stutzman for piquing his interest in the subject and calls her “one of the best teachers at Western.”
Despite his late start to the sport, he had several opportunities to play at the next level. He received interest from programs like Randolph-Macon, Sewanee and VMI before ultimately finding the school for him.
“It feels good to get the decision out of the way,” Batcheller said. “I thought I was set on Sewanee, but as other information came to me, I realized that it wasn’t the best fit for me. I’m super excited to now say I’m a Red Devil and I can’t wait to get started in Carlisle.”
Batcheller is elated with the opportunity and can’t believe it started four years ago as a dream.
“If someone told me when I picked up a stick in ninth grade that I’d be going to play at a great program in Dickinson for the next four years, I most definitely would not have believed them,” he said. “I fell in love with the sport and have loved working towards getting better each and every day. It means a lot to me now to look back and see all the work I put in and how it has paid off. I think I worked, not really because I wanted to go to college for lacrosse, but because I just love playing the sport and working towards being the best player and teammate I can be.”
