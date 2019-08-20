Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 605 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MARYLAND ANNE ARUNDEL HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND CARROLL FREDERICK WASHINGTON IN NORTHERN MARYLAND BALTIMORE BALTIMORE CITY HARFORD IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND CALVERT CHARLES ST. MARYS IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 34 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA ALBEMARLE CITY OF CHARLOTTESVILLE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG GREENE KING GEORGE NELSON ORANGE SPOTSYLVANIA IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA ARLINGTON CITY OF ALEXANDRIA CITY OF FAIRFAX CITY OF FALLS CHURCH CITY OF MANASSAS CITY OF MANASSAS PARK CULPEPER FAIRFAX FAUQUIER LOUDOUN PRINCE WILLIAM STAFFORD IN NORTHWEST VIRGINIA CITY OF WINCHESTER CLARKE FREDERICK MADISON PAGE RAPPAHANNOCK SHENANDOAH WARREN IN WESTERN VIRGINIA AUGUSTA CITY OF HARRISONBURG CITY OF STAUNTON CITY OF WAYNESBORO HIGHLAND ROCKINGHAM IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY PENDLETON IN PANHANDLE WEST VIRGINIA BERKELEY JEFFERSON MORGAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALEXANDRIA, ANNAPOLIS, ARLINGTON, ARNOLD, ASPEN HILL, BALLENGER CREEK, BALTIMORE, BEL AIR, BERRYVILLE, BETHESDA, BOWIE, CALIFORNIA, CAMP SPRINGS, CATONSVILLE, CHANTILLY, CHARLES TOWN, CHARLOTTESVILLE, CHESAPEAKE BEACH, CLINTON, COLLEGE PARK, COLUMBIA, CROZET, CULPEPER, DAHLGREN, DUNDALK, DUNKIRK, EDGEWOOD, ELDERSBURG, ELLICOTT CITY, ESSEX, FAIRFAX, FALLS CHURCH, FALLSTON, FALMOUTH, FRANKLIN, FREDERICK, FREDERICKSBURG, FRONT ROYAL, GAITHERSBURG, GERMANTOWN, GLEN BURNIE, GORDONSVILLE, GREENBELT, GREENFIELD, HAGERSTOWN, HARRISONBURG, HARRISONBURG, HAVRE DE GRACE, HERNDON, HUNTINGTOWN, JOPPATOWNE, LAUREL, LEESBURG, LEXINGTON PARK, LURAY, LUSBY, MADISON, MANASSAS, MANASSAS PARK, MARTINSBURG, MCLEAN, MONTEREY, MOOREFIELD, NORTH BEACH, ODENTON, ORANGE, PARKVILLE, PAW PAW, PETERSBURG, PIKESVILLE, POTOMAC, PRINCE FREDERICK, RANDALLSTOWN, RESTON, ROCKVILLE, ROMNEY, SEVERN, SEVERNA PARK, SHENANDOAH, SHEPHERDSTOWN, SILVER SPRING, SOUTH GATE, SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, ST. CHARLES, STANARDSVILLE, STANLEY, STAUNTON, STAUNTON, STERLING, STRASBURG, SUITLAND-SILVER HILL, TOWSON, WALDORF, WARRENTON, WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON, WAYNESBORO, WAYNESBORO, WESTMINSTER, WINCHESTER, WINCHESTER, WOODBRIDGE, AND WOODSTOCK.