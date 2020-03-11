When Virginia knocks down a 3-point shot, there’s often a 6-foot-11 man waving his arms up and down in celebration. The die-hard supporter is UVa’s freshman center Kadin Shedrick, who is redshirting this season.
Shedrick is one of the leaders of UVa’s cheering section on the bench. At home games, Marquette transfer Sam Hauser — who is also redshirting — joins the party. They’re joined by the other Cavaliers who don’t log consistent minutes but instead go bananas when the Cavaliers do something well.
“I think it’s important to have that energy,” Hauser said. “The guys on the floor feed off that, and we feed off the guys on the floor making big plays, so we can get up and celebrate for them. I think it’s just the competitive side of us coming out. We’re on the bench — some guys are in different situations — obviously I can’t play at all, so that’s my competitive side coming out.”
Hauser can’t play this season due to NCAA transfer rules, but a few other members of the bench are able to earn playing time. Some of these players haven’t earned consistent playing time for a variety of factors.
Freshman Justin McKoy lost playing time when Braxton Key returned from injury and worked his way back to 100%. Key’s resurgence also played a role in pushing walk-on freshman point guard Chase Coleman out of the rotation. Key serves as a point forward at times, while Coleman remains on the bench.
Along with Charlottesville native Austin Katstra, a junior who doesn’t play much, and sophomore guard Jayden Nixon, who also rarely sees the court, the bench mob is complete.
It’s an interesting dynamic as many of the players embrace being active members of the bench while also wanting playing time of their own.
“For me not playing a lot, it’s tough sometimes, but at the same time it’s a good thing,” McKoy said. “It’s teaching me not only to stay humble but to stay patient. I’m a man of faith. I pray for patience, and I guess this is one way of learning it.”
At Virginia, waiting to earn playing time is standard operating procedure. Many players start on the scout team and work their way into the starting rotation over a few years in Charlottesville.
It can be a challenge for the players to stay the course at Virginia, and it can also be a challenge for head coach Tony Bennett to watch.
“I’ve said this a lot of times,” Bennett said, “The hardest thing for a coach is when you see your young men working so hard and they desperately want to contribute and play because they love the game and you can’t always meet those needs. … That’s where you find out a lot. Can you trust each other? Will you be patient? And you have to communicate to them that saying, Be ready. You don’t know when your time is coming.”
McKoy understands that with Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Key in the front court, it’s going to hard for him to break into the rotation. With Hauser and Huff in the front court next season, there could be challenges again in earning consistent minutes.
It could take a few years for McKoy to become a fixture in the rotation, but he’s focused on improving each day and helping the team however possible. Whether it’s in practice or celebrating on the bench, McKoy wants to help.
“Every day at practice I’m getting the team better,” McKoy said. “I’m on scout team just playing as the other team trying to make my teammates better, push them. On the bench, it’s just fun to watch. It’s absolutely fun to watch. These guys are doing really well, made a lot of big time plays, and I’m enjoying it a lot.”
Part of UVa’s philosophy is developing talent. For the players going through the developmental process without finding much time on the court, their game day impact mostly comes in the form of morale support on the bench.
The bench players take those celebrations seriously. They’re locked in on the bench. They’ve pretended to meditate after a made basket. One game, Hauser killed a bug running around on the court.
The meditation celebration and a few others have been planned, Shedrick shared.
“Sometimes we’ll plan them right after halftime,” Shedrick said.
With 30 games completed, Shedrick and company are running low on material ahead of two of the biggest tournaments of the season.
“We need to come up with some good ones for the tournament because we’ve ran out of ideas, I’m not gonna lie,” Shedrick said. “If anybody has any ideas, tell them to send some our way because we have ran out, but we’re brainstorming.”
For highly recruited high schoolers, sitting on the bench for a season or two can come as a shock. At Virginia it’s the norm, and the Cavaliers pass the time by enjoying practice and embracing bench celebrations.
