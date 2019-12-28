Isaiah Washington is listed as a 5-foot-10 forward on the Charlottesville boys basketball team's roster.
The senior standout played much bigger than that Saturday night as he helped lead the Black Knights to a 72-55 victory over West Potomac in the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic semifinals at Western Albemarle High School.
Washington scored 19 points and added five steals as Charlottesville (7-0) earned a spot in Monday’s championship game against Albemarle.
Despite regularly guarding players substantially taller than him, Washington doesn’t shy away from the challenge and works hard each night to make the most of the opportunity.
“It’s not really hard, you’ve just got to be aggressive with them,” Washington said. “You’ve got to beat them to the spot. You’ve got to get in front of them. You just have to be on their level. They want the ball. I want the ball too."
West Potomac went in front early behind the play of Colby Dessaure, who scored six points as the Wolverines jumped out to an 11-3 lead midway through the first quarter. Isaiah Washington countered with four points for Charlottesville as the Black Knights trimmed the lead to 11-10 after one quarter.
Coach Mitch Minor’s team heated up in the second quarter and took control of the game. Washington utilized his quickness inside to score seven points as Charlottesville took a 25-22 lead. Zymir Faulkner answered with back-to-back 3-pointers as the Black Knights took a 34-24 lead into intermission.
Washington’s strong play continued in the second half. He and Stewart combined for eight points to start the third quarter as the Black Knights led 44-28. Washington capped the period with a steal and a layup with 1.4 seconds left to give Charlottesville a 53-38 lead with one quarter to play.
“He constantly works and pours his heart out on defense,” Minor said of Washington. “Sometimes he’s overly aggressive, but I’m not taking that away from him, because we need somebody to be the aggressor on the court and the enforcer for us. I’m not going to discourage him. Most people he’s guarding are much bigger than him and I want him to continue to do that.”
In the fourth, Charlottesville continued to expand on its lead as Faulkner hit Jake Bowling for a corner 3-pointer and the Black Knights' biggest lead of the game, 66-47 with 3:30 left. West Potomac never really challenged from there and CHS won going away.
Minor has been pleased with the play of his team in the first two games of the Holiday Classic.
“I don’t care if it’s a one point win, I’m happy,” Minor said. “I thought our guys played hard, they were pretty big, they outrebounded us, but I think we took advantage of our speed and got some easy shots, but we also missed some easy shots. But overall, I’m happy with our effort.”
Faulkner matched Washington with 19 points to lead the Black Knights. Christian Stewart contributed 18 points and Bowling finished with eight points to pace a balanced CHS attack.
Dessaure had 21 points to lead all scorers for West Potomac. Jack Fricka added 12 points and Jackson Mayo finished with six points.
The Wolverines will face Western Albemarle Monday at 1:45 in the third-place game at Albemarle High School.
Charlottesville will take on Jefferson District rival Albemarle in the tournament championship game at 5:15 p.m. at Albemarle.
“It’s amazing that we’ve been there, but it’s a tough road,” Minor said. “We’re happy to be there, but it’s been some years since we’ve been there, that’s for sure.”
For Washington, he’s excited about the opportunity.
“In my four years at Charlottesville High School, I’ve never been to a championship game,” Washington said. “It’s a blessing to go.”
