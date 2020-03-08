The No. 8 Virginia men's lacrosse team suffered its second loss of the season on Sunday, falling 14-13 to Brown at Stevenson-Pincince Field.
The Cavaliers (4-2) could not overcome the Bears' eight third-quarter goals.
Virginia came out strong, taking an early 8-2 lead while holding the Bears scoreless for a 20:53 stretch between the first and second quarters. Matt Moore scored three of his career-high seven goals during a 6-0 Cavalier run.
Brown responded with an 8-2 run to take a 9-8 lead, its first of the game, with 7:35 left in the third quarter. Luke McCaleb capped a 7-0 run that gave Brown the lead.
UVa responded quickly with back-to-back goals from Moore and Jack Peele, giving the Cavaliers their final lead of the day at 10-9 with 5:27 left in the third quarter.
The Bears then reeled off three straight goals to take a 12-10 lead into the fourth quarter. Moore and Dox Aitken then scored for Virginia to tie the game, 12-12, with 7:49 left to play. Brown took the lead for good, 13-12, with 6:17 left on an unassisted goal by Colby Gendron. After a Virginia turnover, Brown scored an empty-net goal with 42 seconds left for the two-goal advantage, 14-12.
UVa responded quickly as Justin Schwenk won the ensuing faceoff and found Moore with 37 seconds left to bring the Cavaliers back into striking distance. Schwenk won the final faceoff and Virginia called a timeout to set up a play, but a turnover with 11 seconds left by Moore sealed the Brown victory.
"Brown was the better team and they did not flinch despite being down four goals at the half," Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. "But within the loss, there were several of our men who put forth elite performances. Scott Bower on defense did very well with his matchup, Matt Moore was fantastic and Justin Schwenk won us critical faceoffs."
Moore finished with three assists in addition to his seven goals. Ian Laviano and Aitken each scored two goals, while Michael Kraus added four assists.
Alex Rode finished with 17 saves between the pipes for the Cavaliers.
UVa faces former ACC rival Maryland on Saturday in College Park. Faceoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
