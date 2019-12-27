The Charlottesville boys basketball team went on a 16-0 run to open their Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic quarterfinal matchup against Kettle Run and never looked back, rolling to a 75-40 victory on Friday.
“Playing an uphill battle against any team is going to be difficult,” Cougars coach Christian Yancey said after the game. “Against that caliber of a team, that’s a hard one. We started from the bottom of the hill and we had to climb up the whole game.”
Senior guard Jake Bowling connected on three 3-pointers during the span and three other Black Knights also scored during the run that set the tone for the game. It wasn’t until Jacob Robinson scored in the post with 3:02 remaining in the opening frame that Kettle Run got on the scoreboard.
“We shot the ball well right from the top,” Charlottesville coach Mitch Minor said. “We ran some set plays and we knocked down three 3’s and that set the tone offensively. I also thought our defensive was good, particularly in the first half.
“I thought we got some easy baskets particularly early on because of our defensive intensity and I think that was the difference early.”
Drew Tapscott led a resurgence for Kettle Run to cut the lead in half as the Cougars responded with an eight-point run of its own. The quickness on both sides of the floor for Charlottesville was too much for a younger Kettle Run team to respond to.
In total, nine different players scored for the Black Knights and it seemed as if someone new stepped up each period to lead the team. Isaiah Washington and Bowling led the team during the first half, then guards Khishon Gray and Mario Bryant provided the spark in the the final two quarters.
With the double-digit deficit carrying over to the second half, Kettle Run began to rush shots and had trouble controlling the ball offensively, which led to easy buckets for Charlottesville. The Black Knights built a commanding 25-point lead heading into the final stanza.
Gray finished with nine points and Bryant had eight as six players scored in each of the third and fourth periods.
With the dominating win, Charlottesville turns its attention to a semifinal matchup with West Potomac on Saturday.
“They are much bigger, we are pretty small compared to a lot of teams we play against,” Minor said of West Potomac. “I’m really going to emphasize putting a body on people. They rebound really well and they also press a lot and we have to be prepared for that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.