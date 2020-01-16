ST. GEORGE — The Blue Ridge basketball team takes the floor prior to every game donning warm-up shirts with the slogan “Embrace the Target.” It signifies the pressure on the defending VISAA Division II state champions.
Nearly six weeks into the season, Coach Cade Lemcke’s team has done just that.
The Barons showed why they’re the top-ranked team in the state Thursday night during a 62-26 victory over Washington Academy in the Massey Athletic Center.
Michael Gray scored 10 of his game-high 17 points in the third quarter and Sasha Glushkov chipped in nine points, six rebounds and three blocked shots as the Barons extended their winning streak to five games in a row.
“We told our guys this game is about us,” Lemcke said. “We wanted to control what we could control. We have goals of starting the game strong, both first and second half. I was really proud of our guys. I thought we did that.”
Glushkov made his first two shots, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and finished with six points in the quarter as Blue Ridge (13-3) built a 19-8 lead after one.
Not a bad performance considering the senior forward spent the first part of the week overcoming a bout of strep throat.
“I though Sasha played a great game for being out with strep throat just a couple days ago,” Lemcke said. “For him to come and play with confidence early, I was proud of him.”
Defensively, the Barons continued to clamp down in the second quarter, holding Washington Academy to just 1-of-8 shooting from the floor as they took a 28-11 halftime lead.
“I thought we shot the ball well, but when you could hold a team to 11 points in the first half, that’s our goal,” Lemcke said “We want to really impose our will defensively and make it difficult for other teams to score. We got back in transition and forced them to score against our defense. The guys were active and they were talking and I was really proud of the effort.”
The Barons put the game away in the third quarter at the offensive end with an eruption of points. Lemcke’s team hit nine of its first 10 shots from the floor in the quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers from William Lee, as they expanded the lead to 52-16 through three quarters.
In the fourth, Blue Ridge’s bench continued the surge as the reserves kept pace with Washington Academy over the final eight minutes.
“Overall, they fought,” Lemcke said. “We talked about keeping our energy up, regardless of who the opponent is, there were a lot of guys that got more playing time than they normally get, and that was a great opportunity for them.”
Maliq Brown had a big game off the bench for Blue Ridge with eight points, five rebounds and three blocks. Andy Nwaoko and Lee finished with six points apiece as 10 different players scored in the win.
Lemcke said there will be little time to celebrate this win with a busy schedule ahead. Blue Ridge will play four games in five days next week, staring with a big Virginia Independent Conference matchup at The Miler School next Tuesday.
After a home game, next Wednesday, they will travel to the greater New York area to play in a tournament next weekend. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Kobe Jerome and Lee, who will have an opportunity to play in front of family and friends.
“We’re fortunate the first one is against Miller, because it’s easy to get up for that game and be excited,” Lemcke said. “ Four games in five days, the guys will need to be rested and ready to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.