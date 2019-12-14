ST. GEORGE — Jack Dickey rarely left the field for the Blue Ridge football team during his two years with the program.
The senior lineman hopes to have similar impact at the next level after he announced Friday that he has verbally committed to play at Bridgewater College.
“It’s a huge honor and I owe it to all my coaches, family and teachers for pushing me to reach my full potential,” Dickey said.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder has been a fixture on both sides of the ball for the Barons since transferring from Douglas Freeman High School two years ago. This past fall, he was an all-conference performer on both sides of the ball and anchored a line that helped the Barons reach the VISAA Division II state championship game.
He recorded 32 pancake blocks for Blue Ridge and was named the program’s Lineman of the Year this fall as well as garnering all-state honors.
Dickey had interest from several Division III programs, including Christopher Newport and Hampden-Sydney before ultimately finding a home at Bridgewater.
“Bridgewater was my top choice from the beginning,” Dickey said. “Bridgewater was a great fit academically, athletically and is close to my family.”
Dickey said he formed a strong connection with Bridgewater coach Michael Clark and his staff during the recruiting process, which made the decision a simple one.
“The culture around their program, as well as how deeply Coach Clark cares about his players,” he said. “I loved the winning culture and the brotherhood mentality.
Dickey said he’s been recruited to play offensive guard at the next level an is excited for the challenge.
“My goal is to play freshman year,” Dickey said. “They liked how aggressive I am at the point of attack. I want to contributed to the program as much as I can.”
In the classroom, Dickey hopes to pursue a career as an athletic trainer.
“The athletic training department at Blue Ridge has made me grow extremely interested in the profession,” he said.
Dickey credits the entire support system at Blue Ridge School, from the classroom to the football field, for helping prepare him for this exciting new chapter in his life.
“I would like to sincerely thank the entire Blue Ridge School community for supporting me over these last three years,” Dickey said. “I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, family and friends for all they have done to get me where I am.”
With the holiday break quickly approaching, Dickey said this was the perfect time to finalize his plans for next season.
“I definitely feel a sense of relief,” he said. “It will be nice to go into the holiday season with my college decision already decided.”
