Tramell Thompson was an all-conference defender for the Blue Ridge football team last fall and helped the Barons reach the VISAA Division II state championship game.
The senior linebacker hopes to continue that high level of production at the college level after committing to Hampden-Sydney. Thompson was drawn to the strong connection within the program.
“Hampden-Sydney has an amazing brotherhood,” Thompson said. “I felt loved and needed by all of their football coaches and this really drew me and my family's attention. They made an effort to make sure I am okay and wanted nothing but the best for me. “
Thompson emerged as a defensive stalwart for the Barons this season under defensive coordinator Tim Thomas. The 6-foot-2, 226-pound linebacker was voted a team captain and was among the Barons' leaders in tackles and forced turnovers.
That production caught the eye of Hampden-Sydney Coach Marty Favret and his staff.
“The coaches loved my style of play, a field general type,” Thompson said. “They like that I am able to do everything. I’m a hybrid. Instead of having just one player, you get many out of myself.”
Thompson held the Tigers' coaches in high esteem too, especially wide receivers coach Daryl Grose, as the recruiting process heated up.
“I liked their caring for their players,” Thompson said. "I gained a relationship with Coach Grose over the past couple of months and got to know what Hampden-Sydney is really about. Many recruits like going to the big teams that always win and are successful, but I wanted to create my own path and bring Hampden-Sydney to the top."
Thompson will be reunited with former Blue Ridge teammate Iceysis Lewis, who committed to Hampden-Sydney earlier this year. Thompson was recruited to play linebacker, but could also fill a specialty role in the secondary for the Tigers.
Regardless of where he plays, Thompson’s goal is simple.
“I want to be as dominant as I can be,” Thompson said. “Starting as a freshman is my main focus. You are your biggest enemy and if you have a great mentality of being unstoppable, you will be. I want to speak existence. I look to be a great team player and make great relationships throughout my career.”
That mindset is not only reserved for the football field. Thompson expects to major in business and plans to attack his academics with the same intensity he does against opposing running backs.
“Coming from Blue Ridge opened my eyes to new experiences in the world and made me see business as the best future fit for myself,” he said. “I would love to play professionally. It will always be a goal of mine, but if that fails, I look to be a successful businessman, whether it’s entrepreneurship or being a business owner.”
Thompson had interest from several programs, but ultimately found a home in Farmville.
“This choice was very difficult at first. It came down to the wire,” Thompson said. “There were many times I overthought things, but my mother always taught me to be confident in my decision. I believe this will be a great fit for me and my career as I progress through life.”
After committing to Hampden-Sydney, Thompson admitted a sense of relief and excitement as he embarks on the next phase of his journey.
“It’s amazing to have an opportunity to play at the next level,” he said. “Coming from Queens, New York, especially Ravenswood, a lot of kids get stuck up in their ways and fail. I made a promise, not only to myself, but to my family and my neighborhood, that I will change that. I want to make my family proud and keep striving to be the best.”
