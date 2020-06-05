When Andy Nwaoko arrived at Blue Ridge School in January of 2018, he didn’t know the difference between a first down and a touchdown.
A little more than two years later, he is joining one of the top programs in college football.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound outside linebacker committed to play football at Boise State on Thursday, an impressive feat considering he’s only played 18 games of football in his life.
“Boise is a top-level football program with great coaches who believe in me and see me as family,” Nwaoko said. “My relationship with the coaches helped me make my decision. Their culture is something I want to be a part of as I grow, on and off the field.”
A native of Imo State, Nigeria, home of former Kansas City Chiefs running back Christian Okoye and Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara, Nwaoko played basketball and soccer as a child, but his passion was on the hardwood. Peter Agba, a former AAU player for Blue Ridge basketball coach Cade Lemcke, saw Nwaoko play and talked to him about coming to the United States to play basketball at Blue Ridge.
“He was really impressed with my athleticism and work ethic, so [Agba] connected with Coach Cade,” Nwaoko said. “After my first season playing basketball, my basketball coaches and football coaches thought my skill set might best be utilized in the game of football. I yielded to their advice and put all my time and dedication into learning the game and becoming the best I could be.”
The linebacker’s best was on full display last fall as he led Blue Ridge to the VISAA Division II state championship game. He posted 81 tackles, 11 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and seven pass breakups and 15 quarterback hurries as he was named VISAA Division II Defensive player of the year.
“My father always said if you want to do something, do it the best way possible,” Nwaoko said. “That fueled my passion. The moment I stepped on the field, I knew this was the sport for me. Two seasons later, I was fortunate to win the VISAA State Player of the Year.”
Nwaoko becomes the first Blue Ridge Player to join a Top 20 college football program since Isaiah Battle in 2011. Battle, an offensive tackle, went to Clemson before spending time in the National Football League with the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.
“I want to see how far football can take me,” Nwaoko said. “I chose Boise State because I know I will get to play with great players and for great coaches, which will ultimately bring out the best in me.”
Nwaoko wasn’t heavily recruited before his breakout senior campaign. He had offers from several programs, including Fordham, Monmouth, Duquesne and Howard before choosing to play on the blue turf in Boise.
“The coaches like me and believe I am a great football player in the making,” Nwaoko said. "They really like my speed and athleticism and my ability to get around the edge. They are confident in their ability to develop talent and their tradition doing that speaks volumes.”
Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin and his staff were impressed with Nwaoko's athleticism and project him as a defensive end and edge rusher at the collegiate level.
“I have been waiting for this day for so long,” Nwaoko said. “I am really excited, but relieved at the same time. Now I’m ready to get to work. I want to continue learning the game and maximize my God-given potential.”
Nwaoko's college football dreams were in jeopardy in March after he suffered a knee injury while playing in the state semifinals for the Barons' basketball team.
“I was very disappointed, but the injury made me stronger and I know I will come back stronger,” Nwaoko said. “Rehab has been going great and I can’t wait to hit the field soon. Our athletic trainer at Blue Ridge, Nick Farrar and the therapists at ACAC have been incredible. I’m ahead of schedule and will be back to 100 percent soon.”
Academically, Nwaoko plans to major in business administration at Boise State.
The recent Blue Ridge graduate is excited about the opportunity to play for the Broncos, but understands that the magnitude of the challenge at hand.
“I feel privileged to be able to play at the next level, but it’s a big responsibility,” Nwaoko said. “I don’t want to be known as someone with potential, but rather someone who reached his potential.”
