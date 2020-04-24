Iceysis Lewis rarely left the field for the Blue Ridge football team last season, starring on both sides of the ball for Coach Jimmy Wills.
He hopes to have a similar impact at the next level. The do-it-all senior standout recently committed to play football at Hampden-Sydney College.
“Hampden-Sydney had a lot to offer,” Lewis said. “Most importantly, a great education for me to succeed after college is over.”
Lewis has been a jack-of-all-trades player for the Barons the past two years and helped Blue Ridge reach the VISAA Division II state championship game last season.
The senior caught 32 passes for 714 yards and nine touchdowns last season and was a first team all-state performer at receiver. He also has spent time as a running back and quarterback on offense.
Lewis led the team in punt and kickoff returns and was a second team all-state performer on special teams for the Barons. He also was a force defensively, earning second team all-conference honors at cornerback.
The Blue Ridge standout had interest from several programs throughout the recruiting process, including West Virginia State and Bridgewater. Lewis also had a preferred walk-on opportunity at Hampton University, but the opportunity at Hampden-Sydney was too good to pass up.
“I love the program and the family bond they have after this past season,” Lewis said. “They think I can become a big asset for their program in the future.”
Lewis was recruited to play wide receiver for the Tigers, but he believes he will get plenty of opportunities on both sides of the ball.
“The coaches are fighting to see which side of the ball I choose,” Lewis said. “I think I’m going to do big things playing wide receiver next year.”
Lewis has plenty of confidence and believes he can make an impact right away or the Tigers.
“My goals at the next level are to break every record I’m capable of and help my team win games,” Lewis said. “With all of that, by the end of my career I want to try to take football to the NFL level.”
In the classroom, Lewis plans to pursue a degree in physical therapy with the hopes of becoming a personal trainer after his playing days are through.
Lewis admits it was a tough call, but felt that Hampden-Sydney was the right fit for him for the next four years. With the decision made, Lewis said the real work starts now.
“I have to go there and prove I deserve the starting spot as a freshman,” he said. “Playing ball at the next level is a blessing and it really means a lot to me. I just want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to keep playing the game that I love.”
