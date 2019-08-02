After sweeping the top-seeded Waynesboro Generals in the first round of the Valley Baseball League South Division playoffs, the Staunton Braves picked up right where they left off on Friday night against the Charlottesville Tom Sox in Round 2.
The No. 4-seeded Braves limited the second-seeded Tom Sox to seven hits and one run and got just enough offense to pick up a 3-1 victory on Friday night in Game 1 of the VBL South Division Championship Series at Charlottesville High School.
The Braves will go for the sweep in the best-of-3 series on Saturday night in Staunton.
After limiting Waynesboro to just four runs over two games in the first round, Staunton’s pitching staff combined to strike out 11 Tom Sox batters on Friday night.
Starter Hayden Moore picked up the win for the Braves after giving up five hits and one run while striking out six in six innings of work. Eric O’Brien struck out four batters in two innings of scoreless relief and Tanner James pitched a perfect night to pick up the save.
Offensively, Staunton did all of its damage in the first inning on Ryan McCarty’s three-run home run. It was more than enough offense to hold off the Tom Sox, who scored their lone run in the third inning on Cayman Richardson’s RBI single that plated James Ingram.