Virginia head football coach Bronco Mendenhall shared a statement Saturday about the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, an African American man, died earlier this week after an encounter with a white police officer. While being arrested, video showed the officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd struggled to breathe.
Floyd later died.
“I was horrified and deeply saddened by the footage from the last moments in the life of George Floyd,” Mendenhall wrote. “Like so many before him, Mr. Floyd’s death was the preventable product of a system that too often treats Black Americans as targets for suspicion, oppression and violence.”
Mendenhall went on to discuss how he reflected over the past few days of the players he’s coached over the course of his career. He mentioned their potential to impact the world, and how others like George Floyd were able to do so before their deaths.
Floyd’s death has led to protests across the country, including Charlottesville, as people aim to stand up against racism and racial injustice.
“I have no way of fully understanding the fear, pain and anger members of the black community at UVa and all over the world are feeling right now, but that doesn’t absolve me, or anyone else, from our responsibility to be honest about the world around us and to use our influence to drive positive change,” Mendenhall said. “I pray that God will bless the memory of George Floyd and so many others that we will not waste another moment to build a society where every person truly enjoys the same right to life, liberty and happiness as citizens of this nation.”
