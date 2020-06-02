Former Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall has signed his rookie contract with the New York Jets on Monday, according to reports from ESPN. Hall’s deal lasts four years and is worth $3.6 million.
Hall becomes the first Jets draft pick from the 2020 NFL Draft to sign his rookie contract. He’s also the first of UVa’s two draft picks to sign a contract. Joe Reed of the Los Angeles Chargers has yet to sign his rookie deal.
In four seasons at Virginia, Hall amassed 154 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. He also intercepted five passes and defended another 44 passes, including 24 in 2018.
A season-ending leg injury cut Hall’s senior season short, but he finished 2019 with 20 tackles and four passes defended in six games. Hall was the top corner on UVa’s roster, and the Cavaliers’ secondary took a noticeable step back with him out in the final half of the season.
The injury hurt Hall’s draft stock, pushing him to the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Despite sliding in the draft, Hall finds himself in a good position. The Jets need help at cornerback, and Hall will be given chances to earn a starting spot at the position, even if they ease him back to help during the 2020 NFL season.
New York’s preseason schedule begins on Aug. 13 in a matchup with the New York Giants. The regular season begins on Sept. 13 in a road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. It’s unclear if COVID-19 will delay any of those contests.
