MADISON – Playing back-to-back games can be taxing on any basketball team, particularly one still trying to find its identity.
The Madison County boys basketball team experienced those growing pains and then some Wednesday night in a 50-24 home loss to Buckingham County.
Gerry Toney and James Devore each tallied 12 points as Buckingham (5-0) utilized a balanced attack to remain unbeaten on the season.
“They’ve got some really good depth,” Madison County coach Ben Breeden said. “Their athletes do a good job of playing their roles. They had a solid game.”
Jacob Jarrell gave the Mountaineers something to smile about early in the first quarter with a big finish at the rim to give his team the early lead.
The Knights countered with 12-3 run over the final five minutes, including four points from DeVore, to take a 12-5 lead after one quarter of play.
Madison County chipped away at the lead in the second quarter, trimming the deficit to four points twice in the second quarter. Dean Breeden’s pull-up jumper in transition cut the Buckingham lead to 23-19 with 3:09 left in the half.
“We’re capable of playing well,” Ben Breeden said. “I thought we played well in the first two quarters tonight. Turnovers have plagued us and limited our offensive opportunities.”
Buckingham closed the first half on a 5-0 run, including a put back from Kenneth Williams to build a 28-21 halftime lead.
The second half was a different story for the Mountaineers, who went cold from the floor. Madison went 1-for-21 from the floor in the final 16 minutes as the Knights turned up the heat defensively to gradually pull away.
DeVore scored four points and Damarious Holdman knocked down a 3-pointer to spark a 9-0 run to start the third quarter.
After the Mountaineers missed their first 10 shots from the floor, Taylor Fincham converted a rebound into an uncontested layup to end a six and a half minute drought as Madison County trailed 37-23 with 1:27 left in the third.
“I think we improved in the first half and to start the second half, the first four possessions we got great looks, we just couldn’t make the shots,” Breeden said. “We’re doing some good things, were just not putting the ball in the basket.”
The Mountaineers scored just one point over the final 9½ minutes, including a scoreless fourth quarter as Buckingham cruised to the nondistrict win.
Amani Toney scored seven points, including a 35-footer at the buzzer to end the third quarter, for Buckingham. Holmes also finished with seven in the win.
Fincham came off the bench to score five points to lead Madison County (0-5). Dean Breeden and Connor Houser each had four points for the Mountaineers.
Madison County opens Bull Run District play on Friday against Page County and Coach Breeden hopes his team will find its rhythm against more familiar opposition.
“We’re still going to try out best to execute and stick together defensively,” he said. “Rebounding is something we’ve improved, so those are things were going to build on.”
