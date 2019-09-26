September has been a really good month for Caroline Jones.
The Albemarle junior had scored three goals in the two games leading into Thursday’s Jefferson District showdown at Charlottesville.
Jones continued her recent scoring surge against the Black Knights, netting a pair of goals during the Patriots’ 3-0 victory.
Jones scored two goals earlier this week again in a win over Fluvanna County. She duplicated that feat again Thursday with another brilliant performance in the offensive third.
“She just doesn’t really stop,” Albemarle coach Brittany McElheny said. “No is not in her vocabulary. She just keeps going, so even if she gets stopped one time, she’s not going to second-guess, she’s just going to keep going and keep going until the ball is in the cage. That’s what we need out of our offense.”
Jones found the back of the net early, scoring in the sixth minute against a very stingy Charlottesville defense.
Following a restart, Liz Yow ripped a shot on goal that Black Knights netminder Casey Casarez made a great pad save on. Stationed in front of the crease, Jones pounced on the loose ball and chipped it just inside the right post for a 1-0 lead with 23:45 left in the first half.
“I was able to help get the ball down the field and then my teammate, Liz Yow was able to cross it into me and I just hit it in,” Jones said.
Albemarle (7-2, 5-0 district) nearly added another marker midway through the first half, but the Black Knights came up with a big stop. Amanda Warlick threaded a pass that Kayley Maynard tipped in front that Casarez stopped with her left pad. Courtney Hughlett tried to chip in the rebound, but her shot trickled wide right and out of play.
Charlottesville (6-2, 5-2) tried to answer just before halftime as Chloe Engle got behind the Albemarle defense, but starting goalkeeper Morgan Coleman was there to prevent the Black Knights forward from getting a shot off.
McElheny was impressed by both teams in the first half.
“It was a whole different speed of game,” she said. “Charlottesville was very, very, scrappy and they are kind of everywhere. We were getting beat to 50-50 balls, so we had to adjust speed. We had a lot of girls step up and we rotated our entire lineup all night, which is great. We had a lot of big steps in the defensive end and we were finally able to connect on an aggressive goalie.”
The Patriots regrouped in the second half and dominated the first 20 minutes to put the game out reach.
Jones scored her second goal of the game off a penalty corner with 15:34 left to extend the lead to 2-0. Claire Boyer gained control on the right wing and found Jones all alone on the left post and the junior slammed the rebound into the open cage to extend her goal-scoring streak.
For Jones, the offensive surge is still new.
“I’m not really sure where it came from,” Jones said. “I just think something just clicked. I started getting a little scrappier in front of the goal and it really helped. My teammates really helped me out and they give me great assists and great crosses.”
The Patriots sealed the victory six minutes later as Julia Bianchetto scored off a shot from Yow from the left post to give her team a commanding 3-0 advantage.
Jones said the team really feeds off one another, especially offensively
“It was really good for building our confidence and keeping that momentum going and getting through the game,” she said.
Defensively, Coleman and fellow goaltender Olivia Reed combined for five saves to secure the Patriots’ third straight clean sheet.
“It’s huge,” McElheny said. “Morgan Coleman is just into Year 3 of being a goalie, which doesn’t sound like much, but she was thrown brand new into this as a field player when our other goalie graduated. Olivia Reid is in her third game of her varsity career. Those were huge saves from the two of them back there and their play gives us a little extra confidence in our defense.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.