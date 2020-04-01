The Covenant girls basketball program turned in one of its best seasons in program history last winter, posting its first VISAA state tournament win in three seasons.
The Eagles will have a different face in charge when they take the court next winter. Long-time assistant coach Caroline Wilke takes over for Austin Crocker, who stepped down at the end of the season to dedicate more time to his family.
“I get to lead and inspire these girls to push themselves and come to a new level of understanding of what is possible, both on and off the court,” Wilke said. “It also means that I get to lead by example and cultivate an even stronger relationships with God by serving them in the best way that I can.”
Crocker guided Covenant to back-to-back 13-win seasons and consecutive trips to the VISAA Division II state tournament. The Eagles upset Hampton Roads Academy in the first round to post the program’s first state tournament win since 2017. Crocker posted a 30-41 record in three seasons at Covenant.
“I’m so excited for Caroline,” Crocker said. “They couldn’t have picked a better person to lead the program moving forward. She’s got a great group of girls coming up through the middle school ranks that she has either coached or taught at a young age. She’s going to take Covenant girls basketball to new heights and I’m excited to see how she does from my new seat on the other side of the court.”
Wilke is no stranger to success on the hardwood.
In high school, she won four VISAA Division II state titles at Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg. Wilke also played club basketball at the University of Virginia and led the Cavaliers to five East Coast championships and a national title.
She said those experiences have helped her make the transition into coaching.
“Throughout high school and even the college club level, we had a good amount of close games with packed, noisy houses and lots of pressure-filled moments,” Wilke said. “Having these types of experiences as a player makes you feel like you can block out any distraction that comes your way. It is similar to coaching. While I love coaching in a packed, noisy gym, I am able to tune all of that out and focus on my players and maintaining a sense of calmness, even when calls are not going our way or shots are not falling.”
After earning a Bachelor’s Degree in religious studies from the Curry School of Education in 2012, Wilke was hired as a first-grade teacher at Covenant and quickly immersed herself into the school’s community. She coached middle school boys basketball and also served as one of Crocker’s assistants, along with Rock Watson for the past three years.
“One of the most wonderful privileges of coaching is the bond you form with former players,” Wilke said. “Our team cheer is often ‘family’ and Austin, Rock and I have preached from the get-go that we are more than just coaches. We want to be a part of these girls’ lives forever. I think it means a great deal to the girls knowing that we care about them beyond what they can produce on the court.”
In addition to her coaching role at Covenant, Wilke’s gained a wealth of knowledge working at the Virginia Basketball Academy. From leading girls camps and skills academies to coaching an AAU team, she learned that coaching and teaching go hand-in-hand.
“[VABA owner] Ben [D’Alessandro] instilled a sense of coaching confidence in me,” Wilke said. “At these camps, I learned that teaching is coaching, which came naturally to me, because I am a teacher at heart.”
After a standout high school career, Wilke admitted that transitioning to coaching took some time.
“I had a difficult time because I wanted to be in the game instead of watching it from the bench on the sidelines,” Wilke said. “I had to quickly learn to look at the game through the lens of a coach, instead of a player and be quick with decision-making.”
Wilke admits that she’s now more prepared to step into that role. She credits sitting on the bench with Crocker played an important role.
“My mindset has completely transitioned from a quiet, reserved onlooker to one where I was constantly tugging on his shirt or tapping him and inserting my opinions and thoughts,” she said. “My confidence has grown tremendously as a coach throughout the past couple years and I have many coaches and players to thank for that.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Crocker and Wilke were forced to share the news with the team through Google hangouts.
“It was pretty tough to see all of their reactions at once,” Wilke said. “I saw some jaws drop and some teary eyes because the girls love Coach Crocker so much and I think they enjoy witnessing the big brother/little sister dynamic we have as a coaching staff. However, when they found out Covenant athletic director Jason Bennett had hired me for the position, they were excited.”
Under Crocker and Watson, the Covenant program instilled the culture of character development, positivity and hard work, along with the relationship piece. Wilke said that will not change.
“Our players know we expect them to come to each workout and game with ready minds and bodies,” Wilke said. “In addition, the core of our program is glorifying God, on and off the court. As I take over this program, I plan to continue to instill the values that have been a part of this basketball program for over a decade.”
A self-proclaimed encourager, Wilke said she will continue to set the bar high for her players. The first-year coach insists on maximum effort and enthusiasm during practices and games.
“I have a hard time sitting, so I will be pacing up and down the sidelines, reminding my girls of defensive non-negotiables and offensive spots,” Wilke said. “We will continue to be a family and will be there for one another in joyful moments as well as the painful ones.
Wilke is a strong proponent of team-building and hopes to take her squad to several college team camps over the summer to help generate camradarie.
“I believe the stronger your bond off the court, the better you will play as a team on the court,” Wilke said. “I am praying the pandemic is behind us come summertime so we can get together for offseason open gyms and lifting sessions. I’m hoping these activities will bring us closer together as one family.”
As an assistant, she embraced the role of ambassador to generate interest in the basketball programs to the younger kids.
“These girls adore the varsity players, so I would love to continue fostering those positive relationships,” Wilke said.
As for on the court, Wilke is ready to get started.
“We will be a young team next season, so the more we can get into the gym in the summer and the fall, the better,” she said. “Fans can expect to see a team that is focused on playing together and getting better every tie they step on the court."
