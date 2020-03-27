Andrew Koch gathered the Cavalier Marching Band members for their final practice session before a basketball game at John Paul Jones Arena. UVa’s interim director of bands, who normally doesn’t give big speeches, wanted to emphasize the band’s mission statement, especially a line about cultivating the CMB family.
As Koch and his group sat in the band room with about 90 minutes until tipoff at JPJ, Koch honored the seniors in the room.
“I said, ‘Now is your time,’” Koch said, “and I had the fourth years stand up and I said, ‘You guys had a really great run, and you’ve left a tremendous legacy to the younger members and the members that haven’t even joined the band yet.’”
Without knowing that the game would be the last any members would play this season, Koch continued his speech.
“You’ve made such a big difference in the band, and you have to trust that the band will be better because you’re gone,” Koch said.
He then emphasized that cultivating the family mentality within the band begins now. He stressed the importance of staying in touch with members and keeping the spirit of the band alive.
“And then, what, four days later, we got a call that says you’re not going to Greensboro,” Koch said, recalling the ACC’s decision to cancel the ACC Tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak. “That was really the last thing I told them.”
The words offered wisdom to the band members, who ultimately missed out on playing at postseason basketball games.
John Garza, a fourth year anthropology major, played tuba in the band for each of his four years at UVa. He was one of the 29 band members chosen to attend the first two games of the NCAA Tournament this season.
Last season, Garza worked the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games, playing tuba in UVa’s wins over Oregon and Purdue.
“Traveling with the band is incredible,” Garza said. “They stick us on a plane with the team and the cheerleaders and we all dress up and it’s a really, really special experience. There’s not really anything quite like it as a student performer at UVa.”
One of Garza’s most vivid memories at Virginia was walking into the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville for the Purdue-Virginia Elite Eight matchup. Garza quickly realized the game would feel like a road atmosphere.
“The game itself, I’ve never played harder,” Garza said. “Just being in that small group surrounded by thousands of Purdue fans, when we walked in that stadium it was 90% black and gold. Just thinking, ‘Wow, I’m gonna have to play my absolute hardest right now.’”
Garza and the band played their hardest as the Cavaliers erased a late deficit with a Mamadi Diakite buzzer-beater before eventually sending the Purdue fans home disappointed. Virginia won 80-75 in overtime in one of the most thrilling NCAA Tournament games in recent memory.
Understandably, Garza and other band members were disappointed that the season ended so abruptly and without postseason experiences.
“Just like the players, we work really hard to perfect what we do, and I was really hoping to do it one more time,” Garza said. “I’m probably never gonna play tuba again.”
For Garza and many of the other UVa students to lose out on experiences due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, disappointment quickly faded to understanding and perspective.
“I’m a medical anthropology major,” Garza said. “Public health is something I’m really passionate about, so I totally understand taking every precaution.”
In Garza’s mind, the decision to cancel the NCAA Tournament was the correct and safe one.
The decisions were made with public safety in mind, and Garza appreciates that sentiment. He also has four years of memories and friendships that can’t be taken away by a missed experience or a season cut short. A final memory came in the men’s basketball game against Duke, which featured a raucous home crowd and a 52-50 UVa win.
“Just to know that I went out on such a big win in an amazing crowd at JPJ, that gives me some relief knowing that it wasn’t a bad story the way my tuba career ended,” Garza said. “It was still pretty good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.