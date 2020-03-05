Virginia traveled to South Florida to face Miami on Wednesday night, and the result hardly came as a shock.
The Cavaliers (22-7, 14-5 ACC) outlasted the Hurricanes (14-15, 6-13 ACC) 46-44 in a wacky game that saw UVa fail to make a shot from the field in the 4:46 but still come away victorious.
The win extends Virginia’s winning streak to seven games. Despite the hot streak, Cavalier fans should keep their blood pressure medication handy. UVa continued its stretch of gutting out one-possession victories.
Here are five takeaways from the Cavaliers’ victory.
Close wins are the norm
The Cardiac Cavaliers struck again.
During its seven-game winning streak, Virginia has won six of those games by three points or fewer. The Cavaliers have won all seven by a combined 26 points, and one of the games was a 13-point win over Boston College.
Tony Bennett’s team must enjoy stressing out UVa fans.
Impressively, the Cavaliers keep making just enough plays to win. Often, those plays come on the defensive end of the floor. Virginia has not made a shot from the field in the final three minutes in the wins over Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Miami. Despite going ice cold from the floor, Virginia won each game.
The Cavaliers aren’t blowing teams out, but they’ve won 10 of their past 11 games, and they’re squarely in the NCAA Tournament field after the road win over the Hurricanes.
A Jay Huff puff
After a scintillating performance against Duke, Huff followed up his 10-block outing with an even more thrilling show against Miami.
Well, at least in the first 20 minutes.
He scored Virginia’s first 17 points of the game, scoring on an array of moves. He used a hook shot, while also dunking and knocking down 3-pointers. The 17 points all came in the first 15 minutes of the game.
The 7-footer looked like an All-American performer in the first half, finishing with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting. The 17 points and three made shots from beyond the arc both tie career-highs.
Interestingly, Huff didn’t score in the second half. He finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. It was a great performance, with most of the greatness coming in the first half. Six of Huff’s rebounds did come in the second half.
Subpar backcourt play
Turnovers were an issue for the Cavaliers.
UVa committed 13 turnovers in the contest. Each time it seemed like the Cavaliers might pull away from the Hurricanes, especially in the first half, they committed a sloppy turnover.
Most frustratingly for the Cavaliers, many of the turnovers weren’t due to excellent defense or intense ball pressure. Virginia simply made careless errors.
After a few improved offensive showings, the Cavaliers lacked offensive flow against one of the worst defenses in the ACC. Some of that can be contributed to inconsistent guard play. The backcourt only scored 10 points and had seven turnovers compared to just six assists.
The game marked the second consecutive contest where Tomas Woldetensae went scoreless.
Virginia’s guards stepped up in recent weeks, but they struggled with shooting and turnovers Wednesday night.
Diakite comes up clutch
When the Cavaliers needed baskets in the final 10 minutes of the game, they looked to their redshirt senior. Diakite delivered some clutch shots. He scored six points in the final 10 minutes.
He finished with 14 points — 10 of which came in the second half — and 10 rebounds for his third career double-double. With Huff not scoring in the second half, the Cavaliers needed a consistent scorer and Diakite assumed that role.
UVa struggled at times offensively, but their veteran stepped up in key moments and helped the Cavaliers escape the road venue with their seventh consecutive victory.
ACC title race update
As UVa fans watched the Cavaliers, they also kept close tabs on South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame took Florida State to the brink, but ultimately squandered a double-digit second-half lead and fell by two points.
The Florida State win means UVa needs to beat Louisville and Florida State needs to lose at home to Boston College on Saturday for Virginia to earn a share of the ACC regular-season title. If the Seminoles beat the Eagles, UVa can’t finish in a tie for first place in the league.
On an interesting night, that was the only disappointing outcome for UVa fans.
It speaks volumes about Virginia’s late-season push that it’s even in this position. After a 4-4 start in ACC play, the Cavaliers are 14-5 in the league after beating Miami. The win over the Hurricanes and the simultaneous checking of scores across the top of the league standings showed how much the Cavaliers have grown since early January.
