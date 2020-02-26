BLACKSBURG — Virginia seemed relaxed prior to Wednesday’s game at Virginia Tech.
Mamadi Diakite laughed and smiled and encouraged the Virginia Tech student section to talk trash. The redshirt senior looked ready for his final Commonwealth Clash.
Kihei Clark, just a sophomore, did much of the same. Early in the game, Clark made a 3-pointer and stared down the Virginia Tech bench.
At the end of the game, Clark had a larger outburst after his game-winning 3-pointer splashed through and silenced the crowd, giving UVa a 56-53 win.
“I was happy, I was excited,” Clark said. “They made an incredible run in the second half. Just to be able to sneak away with a win is real big.”
The Cavaliers earned their fifth consecutive win. Four of those victories have come by three points or fewer.
Diakite attacked the rim in the first half, made jumpers from his favorite mid-range spot and knocked down 3-pointers. The NBA prospect made his 13-point first half look effortless in front of a raucous road crowd.
“I love doing that,” said Diakite, who finished with 19 points. “Those are moments you work for in the summer. Those are moments you want to live. I love that pressure. You just take big shots, quiet them down. It gives you momentum.”
Virginia Tech, on the other hand, looked as challenged as a toddler trying to solve a Rubik’s cube when it came to simply putting the basketball through the hoop.
The Hokies scored just 11 first-half points against the Pack Line defense. It was Virginia Tech’s lowest point total in a first half since joining the ACC in 2004. While Diakite made six field goals in the first 20 minutes, nine Hokies combined to make just five shots.
Behind a stellar opening 20 minutes from Diakite and their defense, the Cavaliers led 26-11 at halftime.
After missing just about every shot it took in the first half, Virginia Tech found its shooting touch in the opening minutes of the second half.
P.J. Horne knocked down a 3-pointer on the Hokies’ first shot attempt of the second half, and a few of the Hokies smiled with relief.
Finally, a shot fell.
Whether it was regression to the mean, increased confidence or the basketball gods feeling bad for them, the Hokies started to make shots in bunches. They made their first five shots and six of their first seven attempts of the second half.
Unfortunately for Mike Young’s squad, they struggled to cut into the deficit. Their 6-of-7 shooting stretch only resulted in the deficit shrinking from 15 to nine points. The Cavaliers attacked the basket efficiently and made enough jumpers to keep the Hokies from threatening the lead closely in the first eight minutes of the second half.
The Hokies wouldn’t be deterred, however, continuing their shooting onslaught. Trailing 38-28 with 10:34 remaining, Virginia Tech went on a 9-2 run behind three made shots from beyond the arc. The lead was trimmed to 40-37, and Cassell Coliseum was rocking.
With shots falling, the noise level only continued to rise.
Virginia Tech tied the game at 44 with 5:15 left on two free throws from Landers Nolley II. The Hokies took a 47-46 lead on a 3-pointer from Hunter Cattoor with 4:51 remaining.
UVa answered with a basket from Diakite. The redshirt senior committed a goal-tending violation on the other end and Virginia Tech went back in front 49-48 with 4:11 remaining.
The Hokies went up 51-48 before a Clark layup made it 51-50. On the next possession, Kody Stattmann hit an open Casey Morsell in the corner in front of the UVa bench. The freshman splashed the 3-pointer, and Virginia led 53-51 with two minutes left.
Yet again, Young’s squad wouldn’t back down. Tyrece Radford tied the game at 53 with 11 seconds remaining on a layup.
Tony Bennett stood, calmly. He elected not to call timeout as Clark came up court, moved to the left side of the key and pulled up.
The sophomore who plays like a senior swished the shot. He turned to the crowd and let out a roar.
Virginia had swept the Commonwealth Clash.
“Sometimes we call timeouts,” Bennett said. “I decided not to, and thank goodness I didn’t.”
