Tina Thompson and the Virginia women’s basketball program announced the addition of five freshmen and a pair of transfers Thursday. One of those transfers is a former local star.
Emily Maupin, The Covenant School’s all-time leading scorer with 2,256 points, joins Virginia as a walk-on graduate transfer for the 2020-21 season. Maupin played a pair of seasons at Elon before transferring to Liberty, but she sat out the 2019-20 season and never took the court for the Flames.
In her final season at Elon, Maupin averaged 11.7 points and 6 rebounds per game. Both marks led the team. The forward hopes her scoring and rebounding prowess can translate to the ACC.
“Emily is a hometown girl that’s excited to be back home,” Thompson said in a statement. “She has experience at the college level and a skill set that will be a good addition to our team. We are happy that Em decided to come back home.”
In addition to Maupin, London Clarkson joins Virginia as a transfer from Florida State, where she played in 25 of the team’s 32 games this past season.
Clarkson, also a forward, will sit out the 2020-21 season before joining UVa with three years of eligibility remaining. Despite limited action for the Seminoles, Clarkson is a solid addition. She was ranked as a top-100 recruit coming out of high school by both Prospects Nation and Max Preps.
Maupin adds experience to Virginia, but the Cavaliers, who finished the 2019-20 season with a 13-17 overall record and an 8-10 mark in ACC play, will enter the 2020-21 season as one of the younger teams in the ACC.
Of the 15 players on Virginia's 2020-21 roster, 12 are underclassmen. Five of those underclassmen are the recently added freshmen.
Aaliyah Pitts, the 2018-19 Virginia Class 6 State Player of the Year, headlines the freshmen class. Pitts is a talented guard who stands at 6-feet tall and offers an excellent array of scoring moves.
“Aaliyah, at her size, possesses the ability to shoot the ball at a high level,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. “That size also gives her the opportunity to be effective in the paint as well as away from the basket. Her versatility is a skill set we welcome.”
Two other freshmen join Pitts in the backcourt. Kaydan Lawson, the younger sister for current Cavalier Dani Lawson, is an athletic guard from Cleveland. Thompson expects to use Lawson at multiple positions as she develops.
Zaria Johnson is another 6-foot guard joining the team. The Texas native averaged 13 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in her final high school season.
“Although Zaria is a player of few words, her game speaks volumes,” Thompson said. “Her athleticism and her length bring another level of versatility to our team.”
At forward, UVa adds Deja Bristol and Nycerra Minnis, who both have been named McDonald’s All-American nominees during their respective high school careers.
Bristol averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds per game in her senior season, and Thompson applauds her fundamentals. Minnis, on the other hand, is a dominant defensive player from Maryland. She led the state in rebounding with 17 boards per game last year.
“It is always a good thing when you have a player that gets excited about defense,” Thompson said.
Losing Jocelyn Willoughby leaves a Virginia program that went 13-17 a year ago with questions, but the additions of five solid freshmen and two transfers helps offer potential answers. While the 2020-21 season might feature growing pains, the Cavaliers hope to build around these young additions to become an ACC contender.
