UVa men win Capital One Cup

The University of Virginia athletics department won the Capital One Cup for men’s sports for the 2018-19 season, the school announced on Wednesday.
It is the second time in program history that the Cavaliers have won the Capital One Cup for men’s sports.
The other came in 2014-15, when the Cavaliers won a school-record three national championships (men’s soccer, baseball, men’s tennis).
The Capital One Cup competition uses a system that grants points for top-10 finishes in NCAA Division I championships and in final official coaches’ polls. A separate champion is awarded for men’s sports and women’s sports.
This year’s first place finish was anchored by the Cavaliers’ national championships in men’s basketball and men’s lacrosse.
The Virginia men finished with 127 points in the competition, receiving 60 points for each of its final No. 1 rankings in men’s basketball and lacrosse, six points for its final No. 5 ranking in men’s tennis and one point for its 10th-place finish in men’s swimming and diving.
Stanford was second with 88 points, followed by Texas Tech with 79 points, Maryland with 75 points and Vanderbilt with 70 points.
“We are proud to win the Capital One Cup trophy for the second time in five years,” Virginia Athletics Director Carla Williams said in a release. “This honor is representative of the hard work of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, donors and fans, and is a proud moment for our University. We had a fantastic athletics season, highlighted by a pair of NCAA championships.”
As part of winning the Cup, Capital One will present a trophy and a check for $200,000 for student-athlete scholarships to the University of Virginia on Wednesday at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.
The Virginia men’s basketball team is nominated for the “best team” ESPY award.