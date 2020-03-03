The Virginia baseball team continued its recent offensive onslaught Tuesday against Richmond, pounding out 18 hits and 16 runs in a 16-7 win over the Spiders at Disharoon Park.
Eight of the nine Virginia batters in the lineup were credited with a base hit. The 18 hits were the Cavaliers’ second most in a game this season. UVa, which won its sixth consecutive game, has now scored 10 or more runs six times in its past eight games.
“To have 18 hits in a college baseball game, you don’t see that very often,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said. “I thought our guys were really locked in offensively.”
Virginia (10-3) scored five runs in both the fourth and seventh innings to pull away from Richmond (2-10). The Cavaliers have now had five innings with five or more runs scored this season. Four of those innings have occurred in the past four games.
Jimmy Sullivan was one of six multi-hit performers for the Cavaliers, finishing 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored. Sullivan blasted a two-run, opposite-field homer over the left field wall during Virginia’s five-run fourth inning.
Logan Michaels had a career-high four hits, including a pair of RBI doubles. The senior now leads the team with five two-baggers. Freshman Max Cotier collected his second three-hit performance in four games, going 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBI. He came into the game tied for the ACC lead in triples.
Marc Lebreux extended his hit streak to six games with a 3-for-4, two-RBI effort at the plate. Nic Kent and Devin Ortiz rounded of the multi-hit performers with two hits each.
Making his first collegiate start on the mound, Virginia right-hander Matt Wyatt tossed three scoreless innings, scattered two hits and struck out one while walking none.
“I thought Matt Wyatt got us off to a great start from a pitching standpoint,” O’Connor said.
Blake Bales was credited with his second win of the year after taking over in the fourth inning. He struck out two in 1.2 innings of work.
Virginia opens ACC play this weekend with a three-game series against No. 7 NC State. The opener is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. and will be followed by Game 2 on Saturday at 1 p.m. The series concludes on Sunday with a nationally televised game on ACC Network at 3 p.m.
O’Connor hopes Tuesday’s win gives his team some momentum heading into its weekend series with the Wolfpack.
“When you have one midweek game, it’s big to gain some momentum going into our opening ACC weekend,” O’Connor said. “It was important for us to play well tonight and I thought we did.”
