The Virginia men’s basketball team’s season finale looms large on its schedule.
A win over No. 10 Louisville could potentially propel No. 22 UVa into a share of the ACC regular season championship.
Before that, the Cavaliers (21-7, 13-5 ACC) need to beat Miami (14-14, 6-12 ACC) for a potential ACC regular-season title to remain on the table.
When the Wahoos travel to South Florida for Wednesday night’s matchup, they’ll face an inconsistent Miami team with dangerous scorers but a subpar defense. Virginia, on the other hand, boasts one of the best defenses in the entire nation and an offense finding its footing.
UVa has won six games in a row and nine of its past 10 contests. Virginia looks like it’s reaching its potential at the most important time.
“I never know what each team’s end result is gonna be, but can they max out?” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “This team is getting closer and closer to that.”
As the Cavaliers reach their potential, the Hurricanes continue falling well outside the postseason picture. Miami is six games below .500 in the ACC after consecutive losses. It fell by 17 at Notre Dame before falling behind 20 to Georgia Tech in the second half. The Hurricanes stormed all the way back before allowing Georgia Tech to end the game on an 8-0 run. Miami lost 63-57.
“At halftime, we told our players that we just weren’t playing very hard,” Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said. “We had to give much better at the defensive end of the floor or we were just gonna get blown out.”
Larranaga was pleased with the defensive effort in the second half. Miami lost the game, but it certainly showed signs of defensive improvement.
That’s good news for the Hurricanes, as the defensive end of the floor has been a nightmare for Miami this season.
The Hurricanes rank last in the ACC in field-goal percentage defense and 3-point field-goal percentage defense. UVa leads the ACC in field-goal percentage defense.
Miami’s defense lets it down the most in games against the ACC’s top teams. Duke, Florida State and Louisville have played Miami six times, and those teams have averaged 87.8 points per game against the Hurricanes. Understandably, Miami is 0-6 in those games.
Even with Miami’s major defensive woes, Bennett takes Wednesday’s challenge seriously. The Hurricanes own an 8-4 home record, and point guard Chris Lykes is a special talent. The 5-foot-7 guard brings elite quickness to the floor. Lykes scored 14 against Georgia Tech and 23 in the prior game, giving him five 20-point games on the season despite missing time with injuries.
“He’s one of the more unique players in our league,” Bennett said.
Interestingly, despite his size and a 37.9% shooting percentage on 3-point shots, Lykes excels in the lane. He attacks the rim well and penetrates effectively. He’s a challenging player to defend, and he’s shooting 45.6% on 180 shots from inside the 3-point line.
Miami’s threats include more than just Lykes, though. Six Hurricanes average at least 7.6 points per game. The Hurricanes are not an NCAA Tournament team, and they’ve shown weakness on the defensive end for much of this season, but they do have quality scorers.
Road wins over Clemson and Illinois show what the Hurricanes can do when they’re at their best.
“They’re very capable,” Bennett said. “This year, this league, the game belongs to who’s right when that ball is tipped, and it doesn’t matter if you’re the road team or the home team.”
UVa travels to Miami with dreams of winning an ACC title very much alive. It will take a win over the Hurricanes to keep them that way.
