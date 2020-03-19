Guy

Virginia guard Kyle Guy celebrates as time expires in the national championship game against Texas Tech at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on April 8, 2019.

 Daily Progress file

Set your DVRs, Virginia basketball fans. 

CBS will air a replay of the Cavaliers' 85-77 win over Texas Tech in the 2019 national championship game on Sunday at 2 p.m. The replay broadcast will last until 4 p.m. 

With this year's NCAA Tournament cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the network has opted to show replays of memorable NCAA Tournament games this upcoming weekend.

On Saturday, CBS also will air three past NCAA Tournament games, starting at noon with 1982 national championship game (North Carolina vs. Georgetown), followed by the 1983 title game (N.C. State vs. Houston) at 4 p.m. The 1992 regional final between Duke and Kentucky will air at 4 p.m. to conclude Saturday's replays. On Sunday, the network will air the Cavaliers' title win at 2 p.m. as well as Kansas' victory over Memphis in the 2008 national championship game at noon at Villanova's buzzer-beating triumph over North Carolina in the 2016 title game at 4 p.m 

Virginia fans will get a chance to rewatch De'Andre Hunter's 27-point performance in the championship game, which included his game-tying 3-pointer with 13 seconds to go. Braxton Key followed with a blocked shot at the buzzer in regulation to force overtime. Key also had the game-sealing dunk in the final seconds of overtime. 

In their final games as Cavaliers, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome both shined. Guy, who helped send Virginia to the national championship game by hitting three free throws in the final second against Auburn in the national semifinals, finished with 24 points against the Red Raiders. Jerome had 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the victory. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments