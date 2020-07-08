Central Virginia athletes have mixed feelings about returning for workouts

Although the jury is still out on when or if high school sports will return this upcoming fall, some Central Virginia athletes have mixed feelings about returning to the field during a pandemic.
Most athletes yearn for the opportunity to get back on the field with their teammates, but the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States have caused some players to pause with concern.
“Although it’s exciting, my mindset is still on the side of caution,” Fluvanna County defensive back A.J. Wyche said. “I’m concerned for myself, my team and their families, because all it takes is one infected person that’s not taking proper precautions to spread to the entire team. It’s going to take all of us, working together, to ensure the safety of one another. Whether it means complete social distancing, controlling where we go in public, and how we protect ourselves. It’s just something we have to do now to stay safe.”
Wyche, a rising senior, noted that his normal offseason regimen includes weekly trips to the gym, a mixture of team conditioning workouts and 7-on-7 competitions. Because of COVID-19, that routine has been completely altered.
“To be completely honest, the offseason process so far has been nothing short of discombobulating,” he said. “However, due to the obvious situation we’re in, a lot of that has been put on hold. On occasion, I’ll go to the gym, but it’s become a very daunting task trying to stay safe and put in work.”
Wyche has tried to make the best of it by working out on his own, including footwork drills in his backyard as well as strength and conditioning drills that don’t require weights.
This week, the Fluvanna County football team started offseason workouts in line with the standards endorsed by the Virginia High School League, the VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, the Virginia Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control.
Fluvanna County football coach Mike Morris said approximately 20 athletes participated in the first workout, which included a lot of body-weight exercises to build cardiovascular endurance, work core muscles and increase explosion. Wyche was one of several Flucos that elected to not participate.
“That decision was a mixture of mine and my parents,” Wyche said. “I personally have people in my family that I have to take complete precautions for, in order to protect them. If we hear that the first practice went well and everybody took the proper precautions, then I’ll have no problem going back and my parents won’t either. However, we know many people are not taking the pandemic as seriously because they feel they may not be at risk.”
While Wyche noted that no one in his family is dealing with any form of COVID-19 or shown systems, he’s concerned because his older family members and those with medical conditions could be more susceptible to the disease and he tries to avoid unnecessary contact every chance he can.
Monticello quarterback Malachi Fields and Albemarle running back Ebenezer McCarthy Jr. understand the risks, but are eager to get back on the field when their schools start offseason workouts next week.
“I don’t have any issues with returning to play,” Fields said. “I’m ready to get back out there. I actually wish we could’ve been back sooner. I do feel like there will be some kids that don’t come out [for workouts] because of the situation we are in, but for the most part, we will have everybody back.”
McCarthy said he’s happy to return to preseason workouts with the safety protocols that are in place.
“For me, I love football more than I love most things and I would 100 percent play if we had the opportunity to,” he said. “I know the guys on our team would be ready to play. But the spread of COVID-19 doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon and it wouldn’t help to have a season while the numbers are still rising. As much as I love football, the safety of the players and families of the players come first.”
Western Albemarle field hockey player Erica Repich and Albemarle volleyball player Keira Roach agreed.
“Everyone on Albemarle’s volleyball team is ready to get back,” Roach said. “We are all doing what we can to get better by ourselves and we can’t wait for workouts to start.”
Repich, an all-regional performer for the Warriors last season, spoke with her teammates and said that none of them are hesitant about getting back on the field.
“I’m very excited,” she said. “Although the circumstances with our fall sports are very different compared to how we have geared up for our seasons in the past, I am personally excited to get out of my house and do something with my teammates, even if it’s just passing six feet away.”
Repich hopes these preseason workouts will eventually lead to games and a return to normalcy in Central Virginia.
“What I hear from students, including me, we are all looking forward to any type of season, even if it starts late or gets cut short,” Repich said. “We are all ready to get out on the field and do what we love.”
Wyche echoed those statements.
“Everyone is extremely eager to get back to work and prepare for the season, especially myself,” he said. “Our coaches always tell us, ‘games are won in the offseason’ and being that we’re finally going to have the chance to meet as a team again is exactly what we needed.”
The Fluvanna County product understands there’s plenty of questions that need to be answered.
“Unfortunately, comfortability may not be an option this year,” Wyche said. “For me to go out on the field again, I want to see people social distancing, wearing masks and cleaning equipment if we’re using it after each other. But this all brings me to wonder if we can even play the game of football with all of these restrictions in place.”
