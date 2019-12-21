Bain

Western Albemarle's Lindy Bain is the 2019 Central Virginia boys cross country coach of the year. 

 Daily Progress file photo

Bain called the 2019 Western Albemarle boys cross country team one of the best he’s ever coached. That’s pretty high praise for a coach that has guided WAHS to six VHSL state championships. The Warriors won the Jefferson District and Region 3C championships and capped the regular season with a perfect at the VHSL Class 3 state meet score to claim its third straight state championship. The team’s accomplishments reached national acclaim last month when they finished fifth at the Nike Cross Country Nationals in Portland, Oregon.

