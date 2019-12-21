Eliason

Western Albemarle's Jack Eliason is the Central Virginia boys cross country runner of the year.

 Zack Wajsgras/For The Daily Progress

2019 was a breakout year for Eliason. The senior runner finished second in a very loaded field at the Albemarle Invitational in October. The week before, he finished fourth at a high-profile meet at the Great American Cross Country Festival in Cary, North Carolina. Eliason capped the season with even more hardware as he joined Gannon Willcutts (2015) and Joe Hawkes (2018) as the only Western Albemarle boys runners to win a VHSL individual state championship. He won the 2019 Class 3 state title in a time of 15 minutes, 15 seconds. The Warriors also posted a perfect score to claim their third straight VHSL Class 3 state title.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments